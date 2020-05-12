Fans are glad Jordyn Woods fell out with Kylie Jenner

- Advertisement -

After Khloe Kardashian’s then boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated with Jordyn Woods, the Kardashian-Jenner family began a feud with Woods that has lasted more than a year.

Woods, who is an influencer and model, then started to partner different brands and make her own money.

Kardashian-Jenner fans reminisce about the Woods-Kylie Jenner friendship but they have recently talked about the falling out being advantageous to Woods.

Woods and Jenner started their friendship many years ago, even before Jenner started her cosmetics line. They met in 2012 through Jaden Smith. Woods and Jenner became close and Woods often showed up in Jenner’s Instagram feed. Woods was also part of Jenner’s fan events and she was spotted at parties and fashion shows. Woods scored modelling jobs thanks to Jenner and she also modelled for Jenner’s cosmetics line.

Woods was a regular in Jenner’s reality show Life Of Kylie in 2017. Woods also lived with Jenner, staying at her Calabasas residence.

Last February, news broke that Thompson was seen cozying up to Woods at a party. Woods then confessed that she did kiss him but that they did not do more than that. Nevertheless, the scandal affected the friendship and soon Woods moved out and the Kardashian-Jenner clan unfollowed her on social media.

Woods has apologised for what happened and moved on with her life. It is reported that Jenner and Woods do not keep in contact at all. Throughout their friendship, Jenner and Woods encouraged each other and were very close. Thanks to Jenner’s star status, Woods had many advantages and regularly went on exclusive holidays with the cosmetics mogul. Jenner gave her a lot of luxury presents.

A recent Reddit thread showed fans talking about the friendship with many saying that it was unhealthy. The friendship was described as “exhaustingly codependent”, with Jenner putting Woods in the position of depending on her “generosity”.

Fans wrote that Jenner wanted to keep Woods in the shadows but that it is for good that Woods left the family as she can look out for her own career opportunities. /TISG