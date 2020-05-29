Expat wonders why they don’t get “thanked” with S$100 utilities credits

- Advertisement -

A screengrab of an Instagram post with the name blocked out made its way around social media on Thursday (May 28).

The post was purportedly by an expatriate, or expat who, going by the tag on the post, lived at Marina One Residences.

In the post, they shared a notification from the Straits Times that read, “One-off $100 solidarity utilities credit to each household with at least S’pore citizen to thank them for staying home during circuit breaker”.

Above the notification was the word ‘Rude’, and the following caption below: “That’s just rude. Who thanks us expats?”

As part of the S$33 billion Fortitude Budget announced by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in Parliament on Tuesday (May 26), the government will provide a one-off sum of S$100 to each household with at least one Singaporean citizen to help them to offset their utility bills.

This credit will be given out to households living in all types of property and will be credited in either the July or August utilities bill.

The post was shared on Facebook by popular page ‘All Singapore Stuff’ with the caption: ‘Why gahmen so rude never give $100 to expats to thanks them for staying at home during CB?’

The post incited many comments about how the expats were not grateful and were still demanding.