Driver gets spat on by motorcycle rider, then gets schooled by netizens after he posts about it on Facebook

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Sometimes life’s lessons come the hard way, as one driver found out. After an altercation with a motorcycle rider where he was spat on, when he took to Facebook to post about his woes, he got schooled by netizens saying he had been in the wrong.

A netizen posted a video on the SG Road Vigilante page on Wednesday morning from the previous afternoon saying that the location of the incident had been Hougang Ave 5. It was captioned as follows:

“Rider of #FBL3094Y signalled to turn left into the carpark so I turned out of the carpark. Instead of turning left, he went straight and sounded a long horn. He confronted me without wearing a face mask and insisted his right of way even though he has signalled to turn left. At the end of the incident, he spitted (sic) saliva on my car.”

But as it turned out, and as netizens pointed out to the individual, the motorcycle driver had the right of way after all, as he was going straight.

- Advertisement -

As can be seen from the video he uploaded, the driver turned out of a car park and onto the road where the motorcycle rider was driving.

The motorbike can be seen overtaking the car, and then stopping in front of it. They exchanged words, which can’t be heard as the video has no audio recording. After this, the motorbike driver can be seen spitting at the driver of the car.

People commenting on the post stated their observations right away.

Netizens also pointed out that motorcycle drivers are allowed not to wear masks.

Although several pointed out that the motorcycle had no cause to spit on the driver.

In addition, it is an offence under the Environmental Public Health Act, and people can be fined as much as S$2,000 for a first offense. -/TISG

Read related: Collision between GrabFood rider and PHV driver at Sengkang sends rider to hospital