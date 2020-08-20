Ashley Tisdale talks about removing breast implants

- Advertisement -

Ashley Tisdale recently opened up about having her breast implants removed in a new Instagram post. In the caption, she explained that she went for breast enhancement surgery years go. Before the surgery, she constantly felt that her body was less than – and thought the change would make her feel more whole and more secure about herself. For a short period of time, it did.

“But, little by little, I began struggling with minor health issues that just were not adding up – food sensitivities as well as gut issues […] that I thought could be caused by my implants. So, last winter, I decided to undergo implant removal.”

Ashley is not the only person to talk about ‘breast implant illness’ as it is not that uncommon. She shared that the journey has been one of growth, self-discovery, self-acceptance and most importantly self-love.

“This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me.” This is the first time Ashley talked about having cosmetic surgery on her breasts. She had previously opened up about having a nose job to correct a deviated septum.

This is not the first time that the actress talked about mental health. She had previously written about struggling with depression and anxiety. Ashley also tweeted about her husband’s virtual Alcoholics Anonymous meetings amid the COVID-19 outbreak. Her Instagram post also comes as part of the launch of her new health and wellness site, Frenshe. The name is a play on her married name, Ashley French.

Born on July 2, 1985, Ashley Michelle Tisdale is an American actress, singer and producer. As a child, she appeared in over 100 commercials and had minor roles in television and theatre. Ashley played Maddie Fitzpatrick in the Disney Channel series The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. She also played Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical series.

The success of the films led to her signing with Warner Bros. Records and subsequently releasing her debut studio album, Headstrong (2007), which was a commercial success, earning a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). She played the voice role of Candace Flynn in the Disney Channel animated series Phineas & Ferb (2007–2015).