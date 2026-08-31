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Sad, young Asian woman hugging her pillow (Photo: Vecteezy/nuttawan jayawan (for illustration purposes only))
Jobs
2 min.Read

‘Will it ever get better?’: Singapore tech worker laid off twice says she now fears losing her job over every mistake

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza

SINGAPORE: After getting laid off twice in five years working in the tech industry due to company restructuring, a 25-year-old Singaporean was prompted to ask whether things will ever get better.

In her post on r/asksg, she shared that she has become “really anxious” about the job market, especially because she works in tech. It reached a point where she fears losing her job over every single mistake she makes at work.

“I’m so tired of this rat race. I don’t think I want to climb the corporate ladder, but if I quit, it doesn’t pay the bills.” While single with no boyfriend or kids, and only paying half the bills because she still lives with her parents, she said, “I already feel like my entire world is falling apart.”

“I don’t feel like I have a purpose, nor do I enjoy life. I’m thinking of quitting but I’m too scared but I’m also burnt out. My mind is finding escape plans to move abroad to continue studies, or backpack for a year. But I don’t really know what to do anymore and I’m wondering if I’m alone in this feeling—burnt out and anxious. Or am I just a loser,” she added.

Asking others, she wrote: “Will it ever get better?”

Commenters offered words of encouragement, assuring her that it’s normal to feel this way.

One commenter said, “Corporate goal is usually not the final goal for most people. It was also designed to be cutthroat and unforgiving. Always open up to new forms of work and new areas to explore. Life is not about paying bills. Singapore is not the norm.”

Another said, “You are for sure not alone. I’m in my late 30s and I also still have that feeling. Burnout is real, but inevitable. You can try changing jobs if possible.”

A third added: “Don’t be hard on yourself, it’s the market. Even if you are the top performer, the whole Singapore office can get closed down and you will still lose your job.”

The list of Singapore retrenchments in 2026 has been long, not just in tech but in other industries as well. Fears snowballed after GovTech, known to be an “iron rice bowl” among locals, retrenched 93 employees in July. The threat of automation amid the rise of AI adoption, along with the rising cost of living, has also pushed Singaporeans to take on second jobs as a safety net.

Earlier this month, a Singapore HR professional was also laid off barely a few weeks after returning to work from maternity leave as the company outsourced her role to cut costs. /TISG

Read also: ‘Not sure what’s next’: New mum laid off weeks after returning to work from maternity leave as her role will be outsourced to India to cut costs

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