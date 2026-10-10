‘We are human, not robots’: Maid says she is fed noodles almost daily and made to work until 11pm

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 10, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Vecteezy/Lalita Somrat (for illustration purposes only) Woman using chopsticks to eat noodles

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A domestic helper has taken to social media to complain that her employer serves her noodles or fried rice almost every day and expects her to keep working until 10 or 11 at night. Posting on the ‘Complaint Singapore’ Facebook group on Thursday (Oct 8), the first-time helper questioned why some employers in Singapore failed to honour the terms of their employment contracts. “Why some employers here in Singapore don’t follow what’s in the contract? We, helpers, are human also; we are not robots.” “Noodles also are not healthy, right? Why are they letting their helpers eat almost every day noodles, or if not noodles, just stir-fried rice? How can we get energy if we only eat food like that?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

She added that her employers dislike seeing her take a break and want her working the whole day, sometimes until 10 or 11 pm. Unsure whether such conditions were unusual, she turned to netizens for answers: “Is this normal here? Sorry, I am a first-timer.” ‘Noodles are unhealthy. Protect yourself.’ In the comments, many encouraged the helper to raise her concerns directly with her employer. One said, “You should let your employer know whenever you feel unhappy about something. Communication is very important. Instant noodles every day isn't good; once in a while is fine.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “If nothing changes after you talk to them, look for a new employer. Yes, they pay your salary, and they're your boss, but you came here to earn a living, not to be treated badly. Be brave and find an employer who's kinder and treats you better.”

Another commented, “There should be mutual understanding between helpers and employers. If we don't speak up about what we're going through, they won't know. They also have a lot on their plate. So as the helper in their house, I ask for whatever I need, whether it's food or toiletries. If we tell them politely, they'll listen. They're human beings too.” A third netizen, who is also a domestic helper, claimed she had faced similar conditions during her eight months with a family. “Same here. I joined this family for 8 months; they're stingy with food, only six spoonfuls of rice, two slices of chicken (very thin ones), and some vegetables. I tried to survive, and for 8 months I ate a cup of noodles every day; otherwise I'd be extremely hungry. “ Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

“The result now is that my hair is falling out badly, my face is dull and breaking out, and my skin is wrinkled. I've decided to break the contract—if I stayed, I could die. We as humans have the right to speak too; it's just that our work sometimes requires enduring bitterness.”

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Meanwhile, a fourth netizen warned the helper to prioritise her health above all else, “Noodles are unhealthy. Protect yourself. If you get sick because of them, they'll replace you easily. I like instant noodles and processed food, but I eat them very rarely.” As stipulated by the Ministry of Manpower (MOM), employers are required to provide their domestic helpers with three nutritious meals per day. For example, breakfast may consist of four slices of bread with spread, while lunch and dinner may each consist of one bowl of rice served with vegetables, meat and fruit. Read also: ‘I can’t keep this all in my head anymore’: Singaporean, 24, seeks help amid family crisis