‘I can’t cook anymore’: Employer upset after maid stops preparing family meals 2 months into job

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 27, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Sean Nyatsine (for illustration purposes only) Photo: Unsplash/Sean Nyatsine (for illustration purposes only) Domestic helper preparing a warm homemade meal

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An employer has sought advice online after her domestic helper allegedly stopped cooking for the family just two months into her employment. In an anonymous post shared on Saturday (Oct 24) in the Facebook group MDW in Singapore (working conditions forum), the employer said she had hired the helper directly after being assured during the interview that she had cooking experience. “When I interviewed her, she said she had experience and knew how to cook. During her 1st month with us, she did really cook meals for my family, and now she tells me she can't do cooking anymore.”

Suspecting that the issue was not a lack of cooking skills but that the helper was “too lazy” to do so, the employer asked fellow group members how she could resolve the matter without sending the helper home. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “What can I do, apart from sending her back? I need advice,” she wrote. ‘Don’t waste time on people like this’ Many commenters urged the employer to give her helper the benefit of the doubt, suggesting that she might not be as confident in the kitchen as she had initially claimed. They advised the employer to teach her some basic recipes and give her more time to learn. One domestic helper shared her own experience, explaining: “Madam, you can teach her first how to cook, or tell her what your family wants to eat, and you can tell her to watch recipes on YouTube. So many cooking tutorials on YouTube, madam. When I worked in Singapore before, I didn't know how to cook, but madam taught me first. Give her another few days or months, madam, until she knows how to cook”

Another advised, “Ask her to watch YouTube Spice N' Pans, even though you've never cooked before, and follow the recipe.” A third, meanwhile, suggested that the employer speak to her helper to find out whether there were other reasons behind her reluctance to cook. “She just needs a reason to transfer, as you say she cooks for the first month, which means she can, but why she wants to transfer is the real issue. Talk with her and negotiate. Hear out what she expected from the employer.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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Others, however, were less willing to give the helper more time, urging the employer to consider finding a replacement if the problem persisted. One wrote, “These helpers, after a month of working, start to show their patterns!! It is best to send them back and provide feedback or consent to share contact details with prospective new employers regarding an ex-worker's past performance and behaviour to prevent them from entering SG. Don’t waste time on people like this.” Another added, “Keep her around while you source for the next one. If you can afford going helperless for a few days, then send her home.”/TISG Read also: SG man questions whether he can handle nurse girlfriend’s demanding lifestyle, gets criticised online