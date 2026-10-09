‘Why do I need a logbook?’: Singapore maid stressed over daily task and expense records despite CCTV

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 9, 2026 3 m read

GenAI/TISG (for illustration purposes only) A domestic helper writes in a logbook in a kitchen.

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A domestic helper took to social media to ask whether it's normal for employers to keep helpers under constant CCTV surveillance while also demanding detailed records of their daily work and spending. In a Wednesday (Oct 7) post in the Facebook group SINGAPORE TRANSFER (No Fees/SD), DIRECT HIRE & NEW HELPER, the helper, who had been with her current employer for about eight months, wrote that she was unsure why everything had to be monitored. She said she was required to log her every movement in a book, keep her grocery receipts, note the prices, and record how much change she received.

“I want to ask all employers here if this is normal for all of you. What is the purpose of this? You can see the amount in receipts and change; why do I need to write it down?” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. “We have CCTV; why not just watch it? Why do you need a logbook? Which do you believe, the logbook or the CCTV? I'm so stressed about this.” ‘Communicate to your employer’ Several commenters, including employers and other helpers, told her that keeping a logbook and recording household expenses is not unusual. One told her the task wasn't that demanding: “Is it so difficult to write down the price?? People are busy; there is no time to watch CCTV all the time. CCTV is just for checking back if something happens.”

Another said, “It is normal; yes, some employers want the transparency even if you have the receipts. Don’t be stressed; just follow and do your best as long as you know you do the right thing, sis. My friend here [has been here for 8 years] already; her employer still does the same thing.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third grumbled, "Nowadays it's really hard to find a good helper. Little bit, little bit, want to complain and say stress. Singapore is a well-paying country. If you cannot take the stress for the money you earn here, then maybe go back home and relax all you like.”

Others, meanwhile, urged her to talk to her employer rather than vent online. “Why don’t you simply ask your employer what the purpose is? I’m sure there’s a reason for it,” one commenter said. “The logbook could be for accountability of the tasks you did each day, while writing down the receipts is probably to track expenses, money spent, and change returned. CCTV and a logbook serve different purposes. Better to ask politely so you can understand… Communicate to your employer.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

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