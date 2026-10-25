SG employer wonders how her S$800-a-month maid can afford branded bags and new iPhone, netizens tell her ‘to mind her own business’

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 25, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Unsplash/Createasea (for illustration purposes only) Woman using her iPhone

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An employer has come under fire online after questioning how her domestic helper could afford expensive items on a monthly salary of just S$800. In a post on the ‘Singapore Helpers’ Facebook group, the employer shared that her helper has every Sunday off and is also supporting her family back home, yet she recently noticed that the helper appeared to have acquired several new items, from a branded watch and handbag to a new iPhone and dresses bought online.

“Wonder where she can afford the money to buy all these stuff with her salary?” she asked, adding that she had not confronted the helper about her concerns. “I did not question her but worrying where she got her money from. What would you do?” she added. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. ‘She's free to buy things she wants’ Screenshots of the post have since gone viral across several pages, with many netizens criticising the employer for being judgemental. One commenter questioned why domestic workers should be expected to avoid branded goods simply because of their occupation or income. “Helper also has other life lah. Why cannot helper wear a branded or a little expensive item? As long as she can afford it, ok lah. Why Kepo?”

Another wrote, “Your helper is working and having her monthly salary leh. She can earn some while sending some portion of her money back home. She's free to buy things she wants to have also.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A third shared, “I saw domestic helpers shopped at Chanel in Orchard Road during Christmas. My first thought was they saved throughout the year and reward themselves end of the year. Nothing wrong.”

A fourth remarked, “Don't be a busybody... Mind your own business. Always complaining here and there.” Several domestic helpers also joined the conversation to defend themselves. One of them pointed out that branded goods do not always have to be expensive.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now