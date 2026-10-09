‘To all helpers, say no to your employer if they ask you to do dangerous window cleaning’ — Singaporeans advise after woman, 25, dies in fall at Regent Residences in Boon Keng

Nick Karean | October 9, 2026 3 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Window cleaning safety concerns for domestic helpers at Regent Residences in Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Summary A 25-year-old woman died after falling from Regent Residences along Serangoon Road on Oct 4.

Police said they were alerted at about 11:35 a.m. and preliminary investigations found no foul play.

Social media commenters urged domestic helpers to reject unsafe window-cleaning tasks and seek help when they feel at risk. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old woman died after falling from Regent Residences in Boon Keng on Oct 4. The police said they were alerted to a fall from height at 1091 Serangoon Road at about 11:35 am. A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) paramedic pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Police said preliminary investigations found no foul play. Investigations are ongoing. The woman was believed to be a domestic helper, according to Stomp, which was cited in a social media post reporting that police were checking units to identify her employer.

The Facebook discussion that followed saw many commenters focus on the danger of cleaning windows at height. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Singaporeans tell helpers to say no to dangerous window cleaning One commenter gave a direct warning to helpers: “Don’t follow your employer’s instruction if they ask you to do dangerous window cleaning.” Photo: Nick Karean/Gen-AI · For illustration purposes only Domestic helper cleaning a high-rise apartment window in Singapore The commenter also urged helpers to trust their instincts and refuse when they feel afraid. Another said helpers should remember that “money can't buy another life,” while someone else advised workers to follow Ministry of Manpower (MOM) safety rules.

The message was repeated in different ways across the comments: a clean window isn't worth risking a life. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Some helpers also shared their personal experiences of being asked to clean windows or glass panels. One helper said she had been asked to clean a glass panel in a corridor and admitted she was scared. Another said she had previously refused to clean a window from a 13th-floor home because there were no grilles. Some commenters say employers should use safer options Several people questioned why domestic helpers should be asked to clean exterior windows from dangerous positions. One commenter suggested that condominiums could engage professional cleaners instead. Another pointed to window-cleaning devices as an alternative. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

There were also voices urging people not to assume the employer was responsible for this particular death of their helper. One commenter said people should stop speculating because the police investigation had not yet established what really happened. The available reports don't say the woman was actually cleaning windows when she fell.

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Singapore’s rules already restrict dangerous window cleaning MOM rules prohibit domestic helpers from cleaning exterior windows above ground level when there are no window grilles. Where such cleaning is allowed, the grilles must be locked, and an employer or adult representative must be physically present. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Employers who breach the rules can face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to 12 months’ jail, or both. They may also be barred from hiring domestic helpers. And the advice from the discussion is that if a household task places someone in serious danger, find a safer way to do it or, better still, just don’t do it at all. Some original quotes have been minimally edited for brevity and clarity Read related: 'Maid’s employer is responsible for her safety!' — Singaporeans outraged after helper falls to her death while cleaning windows at Toa Payoh HDB block