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'That's not your business': Employer faces backlash after complaining about how her helper wants 4 days off a month

Yoko Nicole Villarin | October 6, 2026

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: An employer has drawn heavy criticism online after complaining that their family's domestic helper wants four days off each month. Under Ministry of Manpower (MOM) guidelines, domestic helpers are entitled to one rest day each week. As for which day it falls on, the helper and employer must decide on it together. Employers can also ask their helpers to work on their rest day, but the helper must be compensated for the lost day. At least one rest day each month must be taken and cannot be compensated away.

The rule is intended to safeguard domestic helpers' well-being. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Photo: Complaint Singapore The employer in question, however, took issue with this arrangement, writing in a post on the 'Complaint Singapore' Facebook group: "Helper came here for money right but ask 4 Sunday off she wants to save money but wants to go out and spend money." The post drew criticism from commenters, many of whom said the helper's decision on how to spend her own money was “none of their business.”

One pointed out, “Sometimes, they want a day off every week—not to spend money, but because they are bored with the atmosphere in their employer's home, especially if the employer is extremely fussy and stingy. Furthermore, many domestic workers suffer from a lack of rest, sleeping only three or four hours a night.” Please enable JavaScript to view ads. Another commented, “You try working just 2 weeks straight w/o any off day. Unless you've done it before, you have no idea how it feels. Add to the fact that you are staying at your employer's place with your employer every day.

Compared to many other countries, SG is dirt cheap to hire a helper, but you still so niao. Hope you reverse roles with your helper in your next life. Slave driver!”

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A third added, “4 Sundays off is standard. It's a rule from MoM itself. It is written on the contract paper. So if helper ask for 4 Sundays off it is simply following the rule. You can ask her to stay in, but you have to compensate her for the day off.”/TISG Read also: ‘This was bland’: Foreigner complains Singapore chicken rice is ‘100 times’ better in US