SINGAPORE — As Mixed Martial Arts continues to surge in popularity in Singapore, Muay Thai is also experiencing a parallel increase in the level of interest, fueled by the dedication of enthusiasts like WBC Muaythai Singapore chairman, Spencer Tay.

With his unwavering passion and a tireless work ethic, Tay has been spearheading a multifaceted strategy to elevate the sport’s profile in the country.

The seasoned Muay Thai athlete not only conducts training programs at his gym for Muay Thai athletes, and supports competitions in Singapore, but he also aims to connect and expose local athletes to competitions and opponents in the regions, especially in Thailand.

Beyond his dedication to training and mentoring the next generation of Muay Thai athletes at his gym, and his tireless support for local competitions in Singapore, Tay has a broader vision.

He hopes to bridge the gap between Singapore’s Muay Thai community and the wider regional scene, building connections and opportunities for local athletes to test their skills against top opponents in Thailand and beyond, and elevating the sport’s global profile in the process.

The WBC Muaythai Singapore chairman also recently spearheaded a delegation, comprising of representatives from the Eminent Fighting Championship, on a courtesy visit to Her Excellency Mrs Ureerat Chareontoh, the newly appointed Thailand Ambassador to Singapore. The aim of the visit was to foster stronger ties and explore partnership between Singapore and Thailand in the realm of Muay Thai and combat sports.

“During the visit, discussions were held regarding the promotion of Muaythai as a form of soft power in Singapore, as well as the organization of future Muaythai events to support our local athletes. We are excited about the potential collaboration and the opportunities that lie ahead in strengthening the ties between our organizations and promoting the sport of Muaythai in Singapore,” expressed Tay following his visit to the Royal Thai Embassy in Singapore.

A few weeks after the courtesy visit to the Royal Thai Embassy in April, Tay had the honour of reciprocating the hospitality by welcoming H.E Mrs Chareontoh to Eminent Gym, where he had the privilege of sharing his passion for Muay Thai in a special training session with the ambassador’s son.

EFC Fight Night 5

With the groundwork for Muay Thai ‘soft power’ diplomacy and strategic networking laid, Tay and his team are now poised to showcase a competition pitting Singapore’s finest fighters against their regional rivals in a battle for supremacy, with the nation’s pride and prestige on the line at the upcoming EFC Fight Night.

The 14-bout fight card tournament will be held at the Foo Chow Building on May 25. The co-main event will see local Muay Thai exponents Jerome Giam from Eminent Gym taking on Yassh from Gifted Fight Academy for the WBC Muaythai Super Lightweight amateur Singapore title, while Vernon Tan (Kai Muaythai) and Terrence Teo (Ghetto Fitness) will face-off for the WBC Lightweight Singapore national title.

Other featured bouts include Otto ‘Drunken Power’ (Thailand) vs Masayuki Sia (Japan) for the EFC Super Welterweight International title. There will be three professional cards; Deon Augustine (Singapore) vs Petchanom (Thailand), Lee Dee Jun (Singapore) vs Lukdot (Thailand), and Eric Jacob (Singapore) vs Mongkonpetch (Thailand).

For devoted Muay Thai enthusiast Augustine, Saturday’s bout will be a testament of his unwavering dedication and perseverance, as he steps into the ring after a gruelling journey that spanned across Singapore and Thailand. The 29-year-old also became the first Singaporean male Muay Thai fighter to feature in a main event at the prestigious Rajadamnern Stadium in Bangkok.

Over the past few months, Augustine has made immense sacrifices, leaving no stone unturned in his pursuit of excellence, from rigorous training sessions to participating in overseas tournaments.

His unrelenting passion has driven him to embrace a frugal lifestyle, carefully managing his expenses to sustain his dream, making this moment all the more sweet and well-deserved.

“I’m surrounded by an amazing team that looks after me and pushes me to be better each day. It is definitely a lot more manageable to have the extra support from the people around me and it’s good to see the fellow athletes from Singapore get the help we all need.”

“This sport is definitely a big commitment, sacrifices have to be made if it means putting your time in the gym. But then again, it’s all about time management. Sometimes you just have to work your way around things,” expressed Augustine from the Neue Fit Gym of his heartfelt gratitude for the support he received from his fellow Muay Thai community.

“Making my mum and dad proud”, Augustine explained that’s the mantra that pushes him through the gruelling training sessions and punches his weight above the opponent in the ring.

For Augustine, nothing beats the radiant smile that illuminates his parents’ faces when they witness their son excelling in the sport he loves. “All the belts or victories couldn’t compare to the smile on their face when they see their son do what he does best,” Augustine humbly admitted.

The EFC Fight Night main event will be the WBC Muaythai International title showdown between Tan Xuan Yun from Singapore, fifth in the ranking, and Thailand’s Nuafah Sor Songtam, who is ranked one spot below her opponent.

The WBC Muaythai International championship title will be contested on local soil for the first time ever, and history could be written if Tan emerges victorious against Songtam. She will etch her name in the annals of history as the first Singaporean to claim a prestigious WBC Muaythai Mini-Flyweight International championship.

Tickets to the event are currently on sale for $75 (standing), and $140 for a VIP ringside seat. A 10 pax VVIP ticket can be purchased for $1,800.