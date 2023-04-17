Three injured after SBS Transit bus gets rear-ended and crashes into tree

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit has said that three passengers were injured after an accident involving one of its buses took place yesterday (Apr 14), along Yio Chu Kang Road.

The accident took place around 10am. The bus was plying the 163 route when it was rear-ended by a lorry. The impact caused the bus to crash into a tree at the side of the road.

An SBS Transit spokesperson has since said that three passengers were injured in the accident. Two of the injured were sent to the hospital while the remaining injured individual received treatment at the scene.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has reported that the two passengers who were hospitalised were conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state. Both passengers are women aged 30 and 55.

SBS Transit is in contact with both women and wished them a speedy recovery. /TISG

