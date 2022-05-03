Stories you might’ve missed, May 3

- Advertisement -

When to say NO to a job

The prospect of employment is always an exciting journey, right from the interview stage to locking in that dream job. However, sometimes there are early signs that the job simply isn’t right for you or the company may have some shaky policies that will not bode well for your long term career prospects.

Here are some reasons not to rush headlong into a job without asking yourself some important questions and key considerations:

The Expectation Effect: How what you think about changes your world

Science writer David Robson's book The Expectation Effect: How your Mindset Can Change Your World has been making waves. Having studied how the human brain is skewed toward a certain way of thinking, he provides some key insights into how a person's expectation governs their world:

JB now has its first single-stop real-life dating for ‘love’ convenience store!

There is no need to download an APP where the possibility of hooking up for your best love story may never occur.

Simply go to this ‘convenience’ shop, and you will most likely, and the chances are far greater than just viewing images on an APP, fall in love.

Margot Robbie gears up for her new role as the popular doll, Barbie

Margot Robbie is making waves as the perfect Barbie in her iconic new role as the doll in the Warner Bros Pictures production.

The producers gave fans a sneak preview of the actress portraying the famous doll in the movie Barbie. The April 26 tweet features Robbie sitting in a hot pink convertible wearing a blue and white striped top with matching accessories, including a bracelet and a polka dot headband.

Singaporean dancer to portray young Queen Elizabeth at Platinum Jubilee pageant on June 5

Twenty-two-year-old Janice Ho, a third-year student at the London Contemporary Dance School, has been chosen to portray Princess Elizabeth in the Diamond Jubilee pageant next month.

The casting of a Singaporean to play the British monarch appears to have been inspired by the hit Netflix show Bridgerton, a regency drama that has won praise for its diverse cast.

