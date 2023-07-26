Stories you might’ve missed, July 26

Tan Chuan Jin-Cheng Li Hui affair gets mentioned on Australian game show; panellist asks “Just because you had an affair, why does it mean you have to resign?”

SINGAPORE: The scandal involving former People’s Action Party Members of Parliament Tan Chuan Jin and Cheng Li Hui continues to have its moment in popular culture, with a recent mention in a long-running Australian game show called Have You Been Paying Attention? HYPBA? is a news and comedy show hosted by Tom Gleisner, who asks five guests about the top news stories from the previous week. “Singapore’s been rocked by a rare political scandal. Why have these two lawmakers resigned?” asks the host as photos of Mr Tan and Ms Cheng are flashed on the screen. Read more here…

Man says his fiancé had an affair with her married colleague for months; when confronted she claims to have stopped it but is still in contact with the guy

SINGAPORE: A man wanted to know if he should continue with the marriage to his fiancé after she had an affair.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man said he had been in a relationship with his fiance for seven years. He added that they planned to get married the year after but “somehow felt like we drifted in the last couple of months after she changed job”.

Read more here…

35-year-old man earning $11K/month asks if he should change jobs and take pay cut because he’s “comfortable” where he is

SINGAPORE: A man in his mid-30s earning about $11,250 a month took to social media asking if he should change jobs because he was too comfortable in his current position. He said that a new role would likely mean a pay cut because he did not have much experience. In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the man wrote that he had worked in a small company for the past four years and was “paid decent ($135k pa)”. He explained that the working hours were great and there was no stress or pressure. The bosses were alright, he wrote, and there was no need to work on weekends. Read more here…

Lee Hsien Yang puts up another FB post despite already receiving POFMA correction direction, says he stands by his post

SINGAPORE: Despite being issued with a POFMA correction direction earlier today, Lee Hsien Yang put up another Facebook post standing by what he said.

On Tuesday (Jul 25), the government issued a correction order under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew’s son, Mr Lee Hsien Yang, for alleged falsehoods made in a Facebook criticising his estranged elder brother, current PM Lee Hsien Loong. The POFMA Office said that the younger Mr Lee’s post, which was published two days prior, contains “false statements of fact” pertaining to the Ridout Road rentals and the exaggerated circulation numbers scandal involving Singapore Press Holdings (SPH).

Read more here…

Professional disciplinary hearing set for PAP MP Christopher de Souza

SINGAPORE: People’s Action Party MP Christopher de Souza, found guilty of professional misconduct by a disciplinary tribunal in December 2022, is set to face a professional disciplinary hearing on July 31.

Mr de Souza has been serving as Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Singapore since 2020. The charge against the Holland–Bukit Timah MP, a lawyer by profession, was related to dealings with his clients, Amber Compounding Pharmacy and Amber Laboratories.

