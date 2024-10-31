SINGAPORE: “I’m here to ask if anyone has suggestions for a chill job. The kind that once you really leave the office nobody bothers you, preferably no clients involved but if I have to, I guess then something less time-sensitive? And really most importantly – short hours and flexibility to take off, so I can pursue my holidays, my backpacking travels, and my personal life. But at least I can pretend to my family and friends I am working to avoid nagging.” This was what a Singaporean in his 30s wrote in an online forum on Wednesday (Oct 30), asking people for suggestions.

Experiencing burnout

“I know that people are constantly posting about how they don’t earn enough money and struggle to cope with the cost of living, so I do feel bad posting this,” he said, taking a minute to acknowledge his privilege. “I’m fortunate enough to have worked in a very high-paying job for some years and built up a lot of savings.

“I’m in my early 30s. But honestly, I’m so burnt out, exhausted and just sick and tired of client pressures etc. Like this public holiday weekend, nobody will let me just rest for these just four days and it’s driving me so close to my breaking point. I only took leave for one working day, why can’t they leave me alone?

“I might regret it but I feel like I don’t care about the job anymore, even though there were times that I did enjoy it. I don’t care about any of the branded things my colleagues talk about or cars or houses or luxurious 5-star holidays or business class flights, most of my salary goes into savings anyway. I sometimes feel like I’m quietly going mad when they talk about such things and I keep quiet and we all continue to work ourselves to (the ground) but all my friends and family can tell me is how lucky I am.”

This then led the writer to ask for suggestions on a job that is less demanding. He then shared some details of what he is looking for. “It would be great if it pays at least 3k but I don’t know what’s realistic. And nice if it involves a bit of intellectual work, but if (it doesn’t) have, (it’s) also ok.

To end his post, he apologised in advance to anyone who would misinterpret his query. “I am sorry if I offend anyone please don’t flame me I’m just so tired and I don’t know what to do anymore,” he shared. “The irony is I could get another job in the same industry that would pay similar but I don’t know anything in the industry that just lets me breathe. I feel like just quitting without any job or plan and taking a break.”

Singaporeans rally behind burnt-out writer

Contrary to what he expected, many Singaporeans responded with empathy and kindness. While some suggested alternative jobs such as working as a security guard, working at a convenience store, or even as a parcel delivery rider, others shared their own similar experiences. “I understand, no flaming here. We’re all burnt out,” said one. “And it’s great that early 30s you’re able to save up quite a bit that you can fall back on.”

“I empathize with your struggles,” wrote another. “After seven years of serving MNC clients in a client-facing PM role, working weekends, holidays, and late hours, my mental health deteriorated due to constant stress and pressure.”

A third shared how leaving his high-paying job led to him feeling more free. “Left everything went to travel for about five months. Came back and worked as an office assistant. The pay cut was more than 50%. But I never dread coming to work daily. After work, I’m free to live my life. No bosses messaging me at 10 pm. No clients sending me emails at 11 pm and expecting a reply the moment I step into the office the next morning.

“People think I’m crazy to leave it all behind but it is worth my current peace of mind. So the money, branded goods, and exotic holidays are not worth it. Sure it makes you look good and everyone envies you. But inside you are miserable.

Overall, the sense of camaraderie in the comments section gave the writer a boost. “Did not expect to get so many kind suggestions and also other people who feel the same!” he shared. “I will slowly read through and hope this helps someone else too, for anyone who feels the same, apparently we are not the only ones who feel this way too!”