Photo: Instagram.com/Paris Marathon

Sports

Biwott and Hirpa dominated the 2025 Paris Marathon, Kenya and Ethiopia prevailed once again

Author AvatarAiah Bathan
|April 15, 2025

PARIS: The 2025 Schneider Electric Paris Marathon ended with Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes taking the top spots once more. 

Kenya’s Benard Biwott won the men’s race, finishing with his fastest time ever of 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 25 seconds. Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa won the women’s race, beating her teammate Dera Dida in a close sprint with a final time of 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 45 seconds. 

A social media post by SE Marathon de Paris (Paris Marathon) shared: “Benard Biwott et Bedatu Hirpa, les grands vainqueurs du #SchneiderElectric #ParisMarathon 2025 ! 🔥 (Benard Biwott and Bedatu Hirpa, the big winners of the 2025 #SchneiderElectric #ParisMarathon! 🔥)” 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SE Marathon de Paris (@parismarathon)


Netizens offered their congratulations in the comments section by saying: “You are exceptional bravo 😍 (translated)”, “Wowww🙌 elite runners🔥 👏”, and “Huge well done to both of them 👏 (translated).”

Several runners finished the race in under 2 hours and 10 minutes for men and under 2 hours and 30 minutes for women. With this, the Paris Marathon proved that it’s one of the best races in Europe for top runners. 

Highlights of the men’s race 

Benard Biwott bettered his old record by 29 seconds at this year’s Paris Marathon. During the race, the 22-year-old went ahead of a group of nine runners with 10 kilometres left in the race. This was his second big marathon win in Europe, following his success at the Frankfurt Marathon seven months ago. 

Ibrahim Hassan from Djibouti was the only runner who kept up with Biwott and finished second with a total time of 2:06:13. Kenya’s Sila Kiptoo came in third at 2:06:21, followed by Enock Kinyamal (2:06:32) and Dominic Ngeno (2:06:37). 

Impressively, all of the top ten male runners finished in under 2 hours and 10 minutes. 

Men’s Marathon Results: 

PlaceNameCountryTime
1Bernard BiwottKEN2:05:25
2Ibrahim HassanDJI2:06:13
3Sila KiptooKEN2:06:21
4Enock KinyamalKEN2:06:32
5Dominic NgenoKEN2:06:37
6Dinkalem AyeleETH2:07:54
7Tsedat AyanaETH2:08:19
8Edwin KibichyKEN2:08:29
9Timotyh KibetKEN2:08:38
10Haile ZeruETH2:09:02

Highlights of the women’s race 

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa finished four seconds ahead of her training partner, Dera Dida. The event was almost similar to the 2024 Dubai Marathon, where Hirpa narrowly defeated Dida by five seconds. 

Kenya’s Angela Tanui came in third with a time of 2:21:07. Tanui placed third in Beijing last year and just recently returned to the marathon scene. She won the Amsterdam Marathon in 2017 and has a personal best of 2:17:57, and recently won the 2024 Napoli Half Marathon in 1:07:04.

Women’s Marathon Results: 

PlaceNameCountryTime
1Bedatu HirpaETH2:20:45
2Dera DidaETH2:20:49
3Angela TanuiKEN2:21:07
4Magdalena ShauriTAN2:21:31
5Kasanesh BazeETH2:24:35
6Janet RuguruKEN2:24:36
7Kidsan AlemaETH2:25:22
8Judit JeptumKEN2:25:30
9Agnes KeinoKEN2:26:09
10Zerihun AlemtsehayETH2:27:39
