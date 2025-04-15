Biwott and Hirpa dominated the 2025 Paris Marathon, Kenya and Ethiopia prevailed once again

PARIS: The 2025 Schneider Electric Paris Marathon ended with Kenyan and Ethiopian athletes taking the top spots once more.

Kenya’s Benard Biwott won the men’s race, finishing with his fastest time ever of 2 hours, 5 minutes, and 25 seconds. Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa won the women’s race, beating her teammate Dera Dida in a close sprint with a final time of 2 hours, 20 minutes, and 45 seconds.

A social media post by SE Marathon de Paris (Paris Marathon) shared: “Benard Biwott et Bedatu Hirpa, les grands vainqueurs du #SchneiderElectric #ParisMarathon 2025 ! 🔥 (Benard Biwott and Bedatu Hirpa, the big winners of the 2025 #SchneiderElectric #ParisMarathon! 🔥)”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SE Marathon de Paris (@parismarathon)

Netizens offered their congratulations in the comments section by saying: “You are exceptional bravo 😍 (translated)”, “Wowww🙌 elite runners🔥 👏”, and “Huge well done to both of them 👏 (translated).”

Several runners finished the race in under 2 hours and 10 minutes for men and under 2 hours and 30 minutes for women. With this, the Paris Marathon proved that it’s one of the best races in Europe for top runners.

Highlights of the men’s race

Benard Biwott bettered his old record by 29 seconds at this year’s Paris Marathon. During the race, the 22-year-old went ahead of a group of nine runners with 10 kilometres left in the race. This was his second big marathon win in Europe, following his success at the Frankfurt Marathon seven months ago.

Ibrahim Hassan from Djibouti was the only runner who kept up with Biwott and finished second with a total time of 2:06:13. Kenya’s Sila Kiptoo came in third at 2:06:21, followed by Enock Kinyamal (2:06:32) and Dominic Ngeno (2:06:37).

Impressively, all of the top ten male runners finished in under 2 hours and 10 minutes.

Men’s Marathon Results:

Place Name Country Time 1 Bernard Biwott KEN 2:05:25 2 Ibrahim Hassan DJI 2:06:13 3 Sila Kiptoo KEN 2:06:21 4 Enock Kinyamal KEN 2:06:32 5 Dominic Ngeno KEN 2:06:37 6 Dinkalem Ayele ETH 2:07:54 7 Tsedat Ayana ETH 2:08:19 8 Edwin Kibichy KEN 2:08:29 9 Timotyh Kibet KEN 2:08:38 10 Haile Zeru ETH 2:09:02 Highlights of the women’s race

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa finished four seconds ahead of her training partner, Dera Dida. The event was almost similar to the 2024 Dubai Marathon, where Hirpa narrowly defeated Dida by five seconds.

Kenya’s Angela Tanui came in third with a time of 2:21:07. Tanui placed third in Beijing last year and just recently returned to the marathon scene. She won the Amsterdam Marathon in 2017 and has a personal best of 2:17:57, and recently won the 2024 Napoli Half Marathon in 1:07:04.

Women’s Marathon Results: