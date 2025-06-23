Monday, June 23, 2025
Photo: Instagram.com/teamkaori_sakamoto
Sports
2 min.Read

Kaori Sakamoto to end figure skating career after the 2026 Winter Olympics

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
Well-known figure skater Kaori Sakamoto plans to retire from competitive sports after the 2026 Winter Olympics, a decision she has hinted at for the past year. 

Sakamoto, who won three world championships and secured both silver and bronze Olympic medals, recently declared on Kyodo News (translated): “I feel like I have less than a year left… I’ll be 29 at the following Olympics (in 2030), which is out of the question. I’ll try to bring things to a close the year I turn 26.” 

She added: “I’ve made the decision really fast. I felt now was the time. I was more or less fixed on it since saying, ‘I see two years as one cycle’ last year.” 

“Winning at least silvers in both the individual and team events (at the Olympics) would be mission completed… The time left is short, so I’ll live each day to the fullest, and hopefully the results turn out to be what I’m wishing for,” Sakamoto remarked.

Furthermore, Sakamoto also admitted that she will continue to be part of the figure skating community but now as a coach, in hopes of strengthening and nurturing future athletes from her country. 

A social media post made by a fan account said: “Kaori announced she’ll retire from competitive skating after next season at Sysmex Kobe Ice Campus opening ceremony today. She’s set to become a figure skating coach afterward. Wishing Kaori an awesome final season!!❤️‍🔥” 

Fans commented on the post to express their support: “I’m so sad right now – I hope her final season is everything she wants and more”, “I am so glad I got to see her skate at Worlds in Boston… her skating made my heart sing! ❤️”, “Wishing Kaori all the best for her last season. ❤️”, and “I expected this but when it comes to the announcement, sadness creeps in🥲🥲🥲… I’m only praying and cheering you on for the last season where you’ll see the best smiles 😭🙏✨🫶” 

Sakamoto’s figure skating achievements 

At the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, she won a team silver and an individual bronze medal. She became the first women’s singles skater to win three consecutive World Championship titles from 2022 to 2024, following American Peggy Fleming from 1996 to 1968. 

This season, Sakamoto won the silver medal at the World Championships, narrowly missing the opportunity to secure four consecutive world titles. 

In Boston, she ranked fifth after the short programme, but eventually went up to second place after her free skate. She finished the competition only 4.99 points behind champion Alysa Liu. Throughout the season, the athlete achieved the highest combined score in international events. 

