SINGAPORE: The Lion City Sailors announced on Thursday (Dec 24) that 28-year-old midfielder Adam Swandi is retiring from professional football due to a heart condition. However, he will be exploring non-playing roles with the football club.

In September, at a Singapore Premier League match between the Sailors and Tanjong Pagar United, Swandi was substituted at half-time as he was feeling unwell.

Though his condition stabilized after he was given immediate medical attention, tests that followed showed that he had an underlying heart condition in the form of cardiomyopathy.

Swandi has been with the Sailors, Singapore’s first-ever privatized professional football club, since its beginnings in 2020. Throughout his time with them, he has earned 22 caps for the team.

“Adam made 93 appearances for the Sailors, securing the 2021 SPL title, the 2023 Singapore Cup, and two Community Shield trophies. Following his premature retirement, the Sailors have pledged our support to help him transition smoothly into life after football as he explores opportunities in technical and non-technical areas within the club,” the club said in a media release.

Cardiomyopathy may lead to serious heart conditions or even, in more severe cases, symptoms of heart failure. It is an illness of the heart muscle, making it harder for that heart to pump blood to the rest of the body.

The football club said that should the footballer continue to play competitively, the risk of a potentially fatal cardiac event would be extremely high.

“As a result, the ex-Singapore international has regretfully decided to end his decade-long professional football career,” said the Sailors.

“I’ve had big ambitions and dreams in football, and I think I’ve achieved most of them. I’m very thankful for the career I’ve had and deeply grateful to the Sailors for supporting me every step of the way,” the footballer said, adding that he feels “lucky to be alive” and is “looking forward to contributing to the club in areas beyond the field.”

Singapore first began hearing about Swandi at the 2011 Lion City Cup. Helming the Singapore Under-15s, he led the team to win over Newcastle and Juventus, eventually taking third place.

Two years later, he went on to play in the Under-19 team of French Ligue 2 side FC Metz. By 2015, he was back in Singapore, playing for the Young Lions for two seasons.

Shortly afterwards, he made history as the first Singaporean to sign for Albirex Niigata (S) and was named the league’s Young Player of the Year in 2018.

When the Lion City Sailors were formed in 2020, Swandi was part of the original team. He, Hafiz Nor, and Haiqal Pashia are the only players who have stayed on.

“Given his immense talent, we’re all deeply saddened that he has to end his career in this way,” said Sailors chairman Forrest Li.

“As a club, we’re committed to giving him all the love and support he needs as he transitions into his post-football journey, and we hope he will continue contributing to the club in other capacities,” he added.

Sailors Head Coach Aleksandar Ranković noted that as not just an athlete but a husband and father, his health and family must come first.

