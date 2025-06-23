GCB craze: How Singapore’s 10 Real-Life Crazy Rich Asians got rich enough to own their S$10M to S$100M+ homes

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: If the rest of us are trying to save enough to one day upgrade from a studio flat to a two-bedder, Singapore’s ultra-rich are out here snapping up Good Class Bungalows (GCBs)—the rarefied mansions with price tags that can even exceed S$100 million, reserved exclusively for the wealthiest 1%.

In this story, we take a deep dive into at least 10 of these GCB owners—not just their jaw-dropping property purchases, but how they earned their fortunes in the first place—how, actually, these Crazy Rich Singaporeans went from boardroom warriors to GCB landowners anyway… and what we mere mortals might learn from them.

When team Unchify & 8days recently brought the owners of these sprawling plots starting at 15,000 square feet into the spotlight, we realized that each of these properties is more than just a home; it’s a status symbol, a hedge against inflation, and sometimes, let’s be honest, an oversized flex… so we got curious to find out more on how did they amass so much wealth to own them.

1. Ian Ang (Secretlab) – Caldecott Hill Estate

Ian Ang (33) is one half of the duo behind Secretlab—the brand behind those addictive gaming chairs. In 2021, he plopped down S$36 million for a 23,424 sqft GCB at 27 Olive Road. The irony is that his chair made you so comfy hard that he’d probably taken the biggest one himself.

How he struck gold: Ang pursued law at Singapore Management University but probably realized later that success isn’t one-size-fits-all. He founded Secretlab in 2014 with fellow SMU alumnus Alaric Choo, envisioning sleek, ergonomic chairs for gamers and professionals alike.

What drove him: Secretlab’s success didn’t just ride on clever designs—it was an obsession with quality and tight community marketing. Its Asia-based manufacturing allowed customization, funded by a massive Kickstarter success. Today, they supply props to esports tournaments and even boast international celebrity, film, and gaming collaborations.

2. Tan Min‑Liang (Razer) – Third Avenue GCB

In 2021, Razer’s unstoppable CEO and co-founder, Tan Min‑Liang (47), paid S$52.8 million for a sprawling GCB on Third Avenue—unlocking Google alerts and jaw drops across the island. His chosen trophy matches his status: Tan ranked #31 on Forbes’ 2024 Singapore Rich List, and his home screams “pro gamer meets meme lord” (in the best way).

How he got rich: Tan studied law at the National University of Singapore—proof that even e-sports overlords can respect a good degree. He started as a corporate lawyer, but a gaming obsession led him to co-found Razer in 2005 with a friend. Their “for gamers by gamers” ethos—and a cheeky razer-green logo—helped the brand carve out a cult following. Today, Razer boasts $1 billion in annual revenues and dominates several esports markets.

His secret sauce: Tan blends hardcore tech innovation (ever thought of a programmable keyboard?) with community marketing, partnering with influencers, and sponsoring esports teams. Oh, and double‑doom: he’s both CEO and Chief Creative Director—so if Razer’s aesthetic is too slick, blame him.

3. Chew Shou Zi (TikTok/ByteDance) – Queen Astrid Park

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi (42) is the rarest creature in Singapore: a “Crazy Rich Senator.” In 2021, he quietly paid a cool S$86 million for a 31,800 sqft GCB in Queen Astrid Park. It’s the sort of acquisition that turns Monopoly into reality—and makes all your real estate envy look feeble.

How he got rich: Chew studied economics at University College London and later earned an MBA from Harvard Business School. He then embraced finance: stints at Goldman Sachs, and later top roles at DST Global, Xiaomi (CFO, then President International), and ByteDance (CFO) preceded his ascension to TikTok CEO in 2021. Each pivot landed him major stock options.

His strategy: Chew’s path threads elite education, investment acumen, and technology. At DST, he bet early on Alibaba and Xiaomi, making serious capital. At Xiaomi, he honed global expansion, IPOs, and influencer-era brand building. At ByteDance/TikTok, he combined his financial smarts with growth hacking, helping turn a viral app into a global social media Goliath.

4. Chloe Tong (wife of Grab CEO Anthony Tan) – Bin Tong Park

Mrs. Grab-wielding Chloe Tong dropped S$40 million in 2021 for a stomping 31,800 sqft GCB in Bin Tong Park—one block over in Holland Road. It might belong to Grab’s power couple, but the headline lands in her name—aka Chloe Tong, GCB Queen.

How she amassed wealth: Chloe grew up near media royalty—her father founded The Edge Media Group. After her schooling, she rose through the ranks to executive roles at Edge.

Her strategy: Based on her education and experience, Tong will likely blend strategic communication with media insight, with her company offering business intelligence, events, and publications. Her decisions may reflect brand-building and networking excellence, ironically similar in precision to the IPO ride Grab took under her husband’s helm.

5. Jet Li (Actor) – Binjai Rise (Bukit Timah Enclave)

In June 2009, acclaimed martial arts superstar Jet Li, a Chinese-born Singaporean, paid S$19.8 million for a sprawling 22,723 sq ft Good Class Bungalow on Binjai Rise.

This purchase raised eyebrows because, at the time, only Singaporean citizens could buy such properties, and Jet Li was still a US citizen. Although Li reportedly became a Singapore citizen around the same time and launched the One Foundation Singapore, he seldom resides in the house these days.

How he became rich: Jet Li started life in Beijing in 1963, quickly rising through China’s wushu martial arts ranks to become a five-time national champion by age 16. His athletic prowess paved the way into films, turning him into a national icon. Transitioning into Hollywood by the late 1990s, Li’s career featured blockbusters, with his films earning over US$2.4 billion worldwide.

His strategy: Li’s success reflects a hybrid strategy—leveraging national sports fame into film stardom, then globalizing his appeal through Hollywood blockbusters. He stayed sharp by adapting to different markets, languages, and genres, dabbling in acting, producing, and philanthropy. His move to invest in Singapore real estate highlights another strategy: wealth and legacy diversification through real estate holdings in a prime, exclusive district.

6. James Sheng (Alibaba) – Leedon Park

In July 2022, James Sheng, one of Alibaba’s original co-founders and key designer of its iconic logo, quietly shelled out S$50 million for a 25,130 sq ft Good Class Bungalow in Leedon Park—near Holland Road—perhaps matching both his stature and his style.

How he got rich: Sheng launched his entrepreneurial journey in 1999 alongside Jack Ma, helping build Alibaba from a humble startup into a global e-commerce powerhouse. As Senior Vice President of Alibaba and current Managing Director of Alibaba Singapore, he led product and platform strategy, scaling both Alipay and B2B services between 2005 and 2014. His wealth springs from Alibaba’s monumental growth, local executive pay, and significant equity holdings.

His strategy: Sheng is a rare blend of creative vision and operational leadership—he sketched Alibaba’s smiling logo, embedding the company’s customer-first philosophy into its branding from day one. His strategic focus was on scaling high-impact digital platforms—like Alipay—gaining market dominance through seamless UX and wide adoption. In Singapore, he continues to steer Alibaba’s expansion, blending global strategy with local execution to drive prosperity.

7. James Dyson (Dyson) – Cluny Road

James Dyson (78), a permanent resident in Singapore, landed an S$45 million GCB at 50 Cluny Road after snapping up a penthouse for S$73.8 million (and selling at a loss—yes, billionaires misstep too).

How he got rich: Dyson earned a degree in engineering at the Royal College of Art, then chased bagless vacuum prototypes for 5,127 tries before success. He launched Dyson Ltd in 1991. Today, the company’s product line spans vacuums, air dryers, fans, haircare, and even electric cars (with mixed results).

His business moves: Dyson’s wealth isn’t founder’s luck: he retained firm majority control, reinvests heavily in R&D, and holds hundreds of patents. His volcanic perfectionism makes product — even packaging — a geeky spectacle. His GCB purchase follows his strategy: big bets that yield global returns.

8. Goh Cheng Liang (Nippon Paint) – Garlick Avenue

At 98, Nippon Paint’s founder Goh Cheng Liang is still splurging: S$93 million on a massive 101,550 sqft GCB—so much land he might negotiate paint in bulk.

From paint to palace: Goh started in trading paint in the 1950s before starting Nippon Paint Singapore in 1962. The company later co-founded the Indonesian joint venture with Nippon Paint Japan, mushrooming into Asia’s paint titan.

But before Goh’s painting empire spread across Asia, it wasn’t all colorful at first sight. He was born into poverty, so he took on odd jobs and even worked as a rubber tapper to support himself. After World War II, he saw an opportunity in surplus military supplies. He began buying cheap paint from the British army, which he transformed into the foundation of a thriving local business.

His vision: Goh focused on regional expansion early, using exclusive manufacturing agreements and local knowledge. His billionaire status led to his GCB, completing a legacy portrait of creative dominance paired with industrial scale.

9. Andy Chua (Yun Nam Hair Care) – Brizay Park, off Old Holland Road

Andy Chua plowed S$33 million in 2016 for a 29,800 sqft GCB at Brizay Park—and he’s merging the adjacent plot for mega-landed dominance. So don’t play! play! No messing around here!

How he climbed: Chua founded Yun Nam Hair Care, specializing in Chinese herbal scalp therapy and holistic hair solutions. He would have likely studied traditional medicine before opening his first salon in 1984, growing fast via celebrity endorsements and wellness narratives.

His blueprint: Chua fused heritage with modern retail. By building multi-outlet presence (122 in Singapore & Malaysia) and franchising abroad, he adds real estate heft via location, not just treatment. His GCB move? A statement of brand vitality and wealth diversification.

10. Zhang Yong (Haidilao) – Gallop Road

When it comes to hotpot royalty, Zhang Yong (56) holds court. In true dynasty fashion, he spent S$42 million on a GCB along Gallop Road for his son.

How he scaled: Zhang worked as a waiter in China before founding Haidilao in 1994. He built the brand on obsessive service, free manicures, snacks, and staff trained in hospitality. Today, Haidilao has 1,300+ outlets and is a publicly listed company.

His edge: Zhang’s strategy is to make customers feel like VIPs and replicate it globally. While chasing IPO capital in 2018 (Shenzhen and HK), he retained significant shares and maintained tight franchise control, ensuring quality.

So there you go, all the individuals who didn’t just wake up rich. Most of them built empires brick by brick (or byte by byte), and their million-dollar mansions are the glittering cherry on top of some wildly successful careers we can only dream of…

