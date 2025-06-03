‘Anybody who enables him online is gross’ — Olympic champion Gabby Thomas confronts track meet heckler

- Advertisement -

PHILADELPHIA, U.S.A.: Three-time Olympic gold medallist Gabby Thomas confronts a sports bettor during the Grand Slam Track meet in Philadelphia.

The athlete, who made her name known at the 2024 Paris Olympics, competed in two sprint races at the tournament. She then finished second in the 200m race and fourth in the 100-m category.

However, Thomas explained on social media that a man followed her around the track and showered her with insults. According to her, the man appeared to be angry at her performance because he had placed a bet on the event.

For the athlete, this behaviour was unacceptable, and she warned that harassment from fans or bettors should have no place in sports.

In a social media post, Thomas shared her Grand Slam experience with a caption: “Not the Slam results I hoped for, but when you race as often as I do, you can’t win em all. On the bright side, this is the best I have ever ran at this at this point in the season!! I’m so so grateful to everyone who continues to support me on my journey, win or lose, rain or shine. I love this sport sm and I’ll see you guys on the track very soon!!!”

The man then commented on the post and bragged about how his heckling distracted the athlete and caused her to lose the race. He then said, “I made Gabby lose by heckling her, and it made my parlay win.” This comment was alongside a video and screenshots of his parlays with a total amount of US$2,524.08 (S$3,252).

Thomas said in a social media post: “This grown man followed me around the track as I took pictures and signed autographs for fans (mostly children) shouting personal insults…Anybody who enables him online is gross.”

Some netizens expressed their sympathies and remarked: “Gabby, my mom and I were amazed how long you stayed to give people a piece of your time. You made our day! We so enjoyed watching you race and meeting you. I’m sorry this happened :(“ and “Sorry you had to experience that Gabby. Stay up, once a champion, always a champion! You can’t make this stuff up. That kind of outspoken nature shouldn’t be tolerated. The evil-spirited act will not win the war on greatness.”

Regardless of this issue, more netizens still expressed their support towards the athlete and said: “You will come back, Gabby,” “Keep inspiring Gabby!!” and “Keep the faith.”