‘It was an honour to be your loyal opposition,’ Pritam Singh thanks Aljunied, Hougang, & Sengkang residents

SINGAPORE: After the announcements from the Prime Minister’s Office on Tuesday afternoon (April 15) regarding the dissolution of Parliament, Nomination Day on April 23, and Voting Day on May 3, Pritam Singh, the secretary-general of The Workers’ Party (WP), thanked the residents of Aljunied, Sengkang, and Hougang, the constituencies the WP has represented in Parliament in the past five years.

Posting a photo on social media of the eight WP MPs taken last week, Mr Singh, Singapore’s first officially designated Leader of the Opposition, wrote, “Thank you to all residents of Aljunied GRC, Hougang SMC and Sengkang GRC for the privilege of serving you. All of you. Regardless of political party. It was an honour to be your loyal opposition in Parliament.”

On the WP’s Facebook page, the party has also put up posts since the announcements from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) were made.

Noting that while its slogans may change as the years go by, its mission to “represent the diverse Singaporean population while working towards a First World Parliament,” remains as the party prides itself on “contributing to unity in diversity.”

Like Mr Singh, the posts alluded to the continuous support from many Singaporeans especially in 2020, when the party won an unprecedented number of seats in Parliament, as well as a second GRC, which led to Mr Singh being designated Leader of the Opposition.

“From 2020 to 2025, our ideas were heard and acted upon by the government. Together, we’ve shown that constructive opposition leads to better outcomes. But the work is not done. We cannot stop here. We will continue to work for Singapore, and we hope you will step up and do so too,” it added.

The WP also posted a video with its MPs talking about the work they’ve done and the issues that matter to them. Party chair Sylvia Lim can be heard saying, “My opinion is as important as yours,” and vice-chair Faisal Manap is filmed saying, “If I want to make a change, especially for the Muslim community, I need to do my part.”