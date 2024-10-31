SINGAPORE: A fresh graduate took to an online forum on Wednesday (Oct 30) to seek advice from Singaporeans with more work experience. The post tackled the key factors that people consider when choosing among multiple job offers. In the case of the soon-to-be employee, he shared the different benefits of two jobs he has been offered.

“For context, I am a recent local university fresh grad who is trying to enter into the workforce for the very first time,” he said, sharing that he currently has two job offers that he is seriously considering. “They are both relatively the same role but two separate companies,” he shared.

“The first offer has a rather lower basic, but has such an excellent remunerative package,” he wrote. “Almost three weeks of annual leave, flexibility to WFH and even discounted flight tickets all year long.”

As for the second offer, he shared: “The second offer on the other hand is your standard employee benefits with 14 days annual leave, medical coverage etc. but is paying roughly 1.2k more due to my FCH.”

This led the young graduate to ask more seasoned members of the workforce which to prioritise. “Is that higher salary really the most important factor to you guys or is the whole overall remuneration package something I should look into more?” he asked.

There was a mix of responses to the post. Some said they would opt to take the second option, considering that many companies base their offer on your last drawn salary. “I would take the 1.2k more job because it really gives you a big bargaining chip for your next job as most companies see your last drawn salary and offer you based on that,” said one. “You’re still young and do not have many responsibilities. Take this opportunity to earn more and save more. You can go for more WLB when you start to have a family and need more time to spend with them.”

Another asked, “Which do you prefer? Work-life balance or short-term work in the 1.2k job? Higher pay means either more hidden job assignments or a high turnover. Sure, a higher starting pay can lead to a higher jump. However, if the job market is bad, employers also have no choice but to lowball you. Of course, the job market is not going to be bad all the time. It will recover but when?”

Still, a third argued that such decisions are subjective. “It really depends on what you want in life,” the comment read, adding that besides money and perks, it’s also important to consider how accepting a job offer will “shape your next steps”.