SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old man earning S$90 to 100K annually working in a fast-paced job at an MNC took to an online forum on Sunday (Oct 27) to openly weigh his thoughts on possibly switching careers.

According to the man, though his current job pays him well, “There are always new challenges that come along, and higher management has high expectations.”

“It’s becoming more stressful over the years as I gain seniority. I am not keen to outperform as my peers are very competitive. You will need to do much, much more to stand out,” he explained.

He added that the new job at a government agency “feels more meaningful.”

Searching for meaning

“The compensation is lower but still not too far off from my current (job), so I’m grateful for that.” He also added that it’s shift work and comes with a better sense of job security.

However, he added that the stress level of the job was unknown.

“As my career progresses, I think I will need to do ‘CCAs,’ which I probably will not fancy,” he said. “Otherwise, the main job scope should be quite repetitive.”

While many may think landing a corporate job is the end game, it didn’t appear to be so for this man after experiencing life at an MNC. He then wrote: “I kind of already decided to switch but am curious to hear what the rest think.”

Singaporeans took to the post’s comments section to share their two cents on the matter.

“I’m in this exact position now,” one shared, adding, “It’s super tough to keep up, and I’m struggling also. I’m thinking of working in a Community Center or something.”

Career switch at 30

According to an article by Forbes, many people change careers throughout their working lives.

People in their 30s, in particular, have unique advantages as they are more likely to have experience, a good set of skills, and a business network. Furthermore, they also tend to be more financially stable.

Some tips to keep in mind are to do a lot of self-reflection, weigh out their skills (especially transferable ones), and make use of their professional network.

Read also: Public sector worker says he’s “waiting eagerly for more layoffs” in Singapore if S’poreans don’t “let go of their ego, chasing private sector jobs”