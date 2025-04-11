As applications open for unemployment benefits, WP reminds S’poreans it has been calling for redundancy insurance since 2006

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) has called for redundancy insurance for many years now. It published a comprehensive proposal on this additional support for the unemployed way back in November 2016, although the WP started talking about it a decade before.

In the years that followed, the WP brought it up in Parliament several times, including in Budget debates. The matter has become one of the key points the party has called for repeatedly, making it part of their GE2020 Election Manifesto. In 2024, redundancy insurance was again mentioned in WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh’s May Day statement.

At Prime Minister Lawrence Wong’s first National Day Rally speech last year, he announced a scheme that would provide temporary financial support to lower- and middle-income workers who are involuntarily unemployed. The WP issued a statement welcoming the policy shifts announced in his statement and pointing out their similarities to WP’s past proposals.

On Apr 15, the first day of applications for the government’s redundancy scheme, the WP re-shared a video over social media it released on Feb 17, 2024, titled “Let’s Talk: Redundancy Insurance,” featuring Aljunied GRC MP Gerald Giam.

However, the WP had something to say about a news report that said the “idea of supporting the involuntarily unemployed in Singapore was first mooted” in 2023,

“This is inaccurate in our view,” the party wrote in the caption to the video, adding, “The Workers’ Party has been publicly championing the idea of support for the involuntarily unemployed for much longer, more than a decade. Our proposal for a Redundancy Insurance scheme may be found in our party’s manifesto back in 2006, and our MPs (Members of Parliament) have continued to raise this in parliament, most recently during the Budget debate in March.”

It also wrote that “in the name of public interest,” it was relaunching the video with Mr Giam, where he speaks about the key features of the WP’s proposed Redundancy Insurance Scheme and how it would be a safely net for workers going through troubled times.