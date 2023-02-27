WP’s Giam asks if NSF allowances could be raised; Singapore Armed Forces announces new Chief of Defence 

SINGAPORE: On Feb 22, the Workers’ Party member of parliament for Aljunied GRC Gerald Giam asked in Parliament whether the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) could consider raising the allowances of full-time National Servicemen (NSF) in view of inflation and an increase in the cost of living. On the same day, unrelated to the parliamentary question on NSF allowances, MINDEF announced a change of leadership at the Singapore Armed Forces.

Rear-Admiral (RADM) Aaron Beng Yao Cheng will be the first Navy chief to become Chief of Defence Force when he takes over from Lieutenant-General (LG) Melvyn Ong Su Kiat on 24 March 2023. At the same time, RADM Sean Wat Jianwen, Fleet Commander of the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN), will be appointed as Chief of Navy (CNV) on 10 March 2023.

Inflationary pressures and increases in cost of living

Responding to WP’s Giam, Senior Minister of State for Defence Heng Chee How said, “Full-time National Servicemen (NSFs) receive an allowance to support their basic personal upkeep. The allowance takes into account that lodging, food, clothing and medical care are provided for by the Singapore Armed Forces and the Home Team given that most NSFs stay in camp.”

SMS Heng added that MINDEF regularly reviews and adjusts NSF allowance and that three adjustments have been made over the last ten years, the most recent being in March 2020. SMS Heng explained that MINDEF will continue to conduct such regular reviews and where necessary, will adjust the allowances.

The increase in 2020 was made to all national servicemen in the SAF, Singapore Police Force and the Singapore Civil Defence Force across all ranks, with a $70 to $120 increment to their monthly NS allowance.

“With this revision, an NSF holding the rank of Recruit/Trainee will receive a monthly NS allowance of $630, up from the $560 he currently receives. A SAF NSF naval diver or SPF NSF Police Tactical Trooper or SCDF NSF firefighter holding the rank of Corporal will receive a monthly NS allowance of $1,050, up from the $930 he currently receives,” said MINDEF in the statement in Mar 2020 announcing the NS allowance increase.

New Chief of Defence RADM Aaron Beng Yao Cheng

Incoming Singapore’s Chief of Defence RADM Beng started his military career with the Singapore Armed Forces in 2000. He was also awarded with the President’s Scholarship and the SAF Overseas Scholarship. Prior to his appointment as the Navy Chief in Mar 2020, RADM Beng held other appointments in MINDEF and the SAF, such as the Commanding Officer of the Formidable-class frigate RSS Intrepid, Commanding Officer of the Frigate Squadron, Director of the Defence Policy Office, Fleet Commander, and Chief of Staff – Naval Staff.

According to MINDEF, under RADM Beng’s leadership, the Republic of Singapore Navy pursued organisational changes and capability development to prepare for the future. These include the operationalisation of the Maritime Security and Response Flotilla to protect Singapore’s territorial waters and respond to expanded maritime security threats; strengthening of the RSN’s Engineering and Logistics system. RADM Beng also oversaw the launch of the second and third Invincible-class submarines, and the operationalisation of a Whole-of-Government sense-making system to improve inter-agency security coordination at sea.

RADM Beng’s leadership capabilities were on display when he led the inter-agency Crisis Management Group which deals with maritime security risks such as terrorist threats and oversaw maritime security operations during major national events such as Singapore’s National Day celebrations and the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders’ Retreat 2022 in Bintan.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg