The Independent Logo
Menu

SG News

39% of Singapore sellers use AI in their business, but cost and time hurdles remain

Photo: Freepik/fullvector(for illustration purposes only)

Business

39% of Singapore sellers use AI in their business, but cost and time hurdles remain

Author AvatarMary Alavanza
|April 10, 2025

SINGAPORE: About four in 10 (39%) Singapore sellers reportedly use artificial intelligence (AI) in their business—slightly higher than the regional average, according to Lazada and Kantar’s Bridging the AI Gap: Online Seller Perceptions and Adoption Trends in Southeast Asia report, according to Singapore Business Review.

According to The Manila Times, the report looked at AI adoption across five key areas of a seller’s business—operations and logistics, product management, marketing and advertising, customer service, and workforce management. Based on the average score sellers achieved in each area, the report identified three types of sellers: AI Adepts, AI Aspirants, and AI Agnostics, reflecting their readiness to fully embrace AI.

The report, which surveyed 1,214 online sellers in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Vietnam, including 200 from Singapore, noted that Singapore has the highest number of “AI Adepts” (29%)—sellers who use AI in at least 80% of their operations— just behind Thailand (30%).

It also found that while 68% of sellers in the region are aware of AI, the actual use of the technology is lower. Sellers believe AI is involved in 47% of their operations, but only 37% are actually using it.

However, while 89% of sellers believe AI boosts productivity, 61% remain unsure of its overall usefulness. In addition, 93% of sellers believe AI is cost-efficient long-term, but 64% cited that implementation costs and time requirements will be barriers.

In terms of upskilling, 93% of sellers agreed it is essential to fully leverage AI, but 75% of their employees said they still prefer using familiar and manual tools over AI systems. /TISG

TAGS
AIOnline sellerSingapore business

Hot this week

Topics

  • Asia
  • Business

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Sheng Siong CEO Lim Hock Chee’s FY2024 pay rises 20.6% to S$7.06M on bigger bonus
Business-April 7, 2025
Chinese company’s ‘unhappy leave’ draws mixed reactions from netizens; one says it’s just a way of ‘protecting their loss margin’
Business-April 6, 2025
OCBC to add up to 30 relationship managers in Greater China team as Hong Kong’s wealthy turn to Singapore banks for asset parking
Business-April 5, 2025
Singapore retailers disrupt Thailand & Malaysia markets, ditch costly stores for Shopee & Lazada boom
Business-April 4, 2025
Gender disparity stifles women’s progress in STEM careers: Survey
Business|Jobs-April 4, 2025
SG firms Golden Agri-Resources, Musim Mas, and Yanlord Land make it to 2025 Global 500 Family Business Index list
Business-April 3, 2025
Sembcorp CEO’s pay drops 10.89% despite company’s S$1B-plus net profit; 23 cents dividend announced in company’s ‘new normal’
Business-April 3, 2025
GrabCab shakes up Singapore’s taxi scene as newest licensed operator
Business-April 3, 2025
Taiwan chipmaker UMC’s US$5B new wafer fab facility in Singapore to create 700 jobs
Business|Jobs-April 2, 2025
UOB slashes One Account rates for second year in a row, sparking frustration among customers
Business-April 1, 2025
SG Tesla enthusiasts unfazed by US politics, but analyst says ‘it may eventually catch up’ when Trump’s tariffs hit the city-state’s economy
Business-March 31, 2025
Yangzijiang Financial seals $0.72 per share deal to fuel ambitious maritime expansion
Business-March 31, 2025