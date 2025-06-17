Wednesday, June 18, 2025
25.7 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Outgoing WPP CEO Mark Read
Photo: WPP
JobsTechnology
2 min.Read

Outgoing WPP CEO says AI is ‘disrupting’ the advertising industry and will soon make the world’s expertise available to everybody at low cost

Mary Alavanza
By Mary Alavanza
- Advertisement -

INTERNATIONAL: Artificial intelligence (AI) has sparked debate over its impact on jobs, and while experts say AI can’t replace humans in the workforce, WPP’s outgoing CEO Mark Read said it is “totally disrupting” the advertising industry and “unnerving” investors, CNBC Make It reported.

Tools like OpenAI’s DALL-E, Google’s Veo, and Midjourney can now create images and video content in seconds. “AI is going to make all the world’s expertise available to everybody at extremely low cost,” Mr Read said, noting that the best lawyers, psychologists, radiologists, accountants, and advertising creatives may soon be driven by AI.

Mr Read said during London Tech Week that around 50,000 WPP staff are now using WPP Open, the company’s AI-driven marketing platform, adding that this is his “legacy” in many ways.

He said that as AI impacts the creative parts of ad businesses, it has driven industry consolidation. He noted that companies will need to adapt to how AI is changing everything, from creating briefs and media plans to running ad campaigns.

- Advertisement -
See also  Controversial Chinese firm promised 'beautiful girls and handsome boys’ would woo new recruits

French advertising giant Publicis Groupe’s CEO, Maurice Lévy, echoed this, saying the industry is undergoing a “huge transformation” due to the disruptive effects of AI. He noted that image and video generation has sped up content production, while automated messaging systems now make personalisation much easier.

However, Mr Lévy noted that users should not believe “AI is more than a tool.” While he believes AI will “destroy some jobs,” he said AI will “transform jobs and will create more jobs”—the same impact the internet and smartphones brought before.

Still, analyst Nicole Denman Greene from Gartner warned that people may not trust brands that rely too much on AI, as a Gartner survey last year found that 82% of consumers want companies using generative AI to preserve jobs, even if it means earning less profit.

Ms Greene said advertisers should shift their focus from what AI can do to what it should do. This includes creating groundbreaking insights, reaching diverse and niche audiences, helping brands stand out, and delivering more personalised experiences to consumers.

- Advertisement -
See also  'My life is just a blank now': Employee on first full-time job receives 2 weeks' notice and feels overwhelmed

In Singapore, four in 10 businesses have adopted AI across various areas, including advertising, marketing, customer service, operations and logistics, product management, and workforce management. /TISG

Read also: Nvidia CEO says that if he were a student today, he would learn AI to have a successful career

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says the age of AI is a great time to be a plumber

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market, Geoffrey...

Myntra Global launches in Singapore as prelude to broader internationalisation

SINGAPORE: India's leading fashion and e-commerce platform, Myntra, has...

MAS end-June deadline for overseas crypto players aligns with global moves

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s financial regulator, the Monetary Authority of Singapore...

HDB extends S$300 monthly rental vouchers till December 31 for families waiting for BTO

SINGAPORE: The Housing and Development Board (HDB) announced on...

Singapore Politics

© The Independent Singapore