Civilian suffers gunshot injuries after wandering too close to SAF live-shooting exercises at Yishun

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has reported that live-shooting exercises have been suspended at Yishun Shooting Range as a precautionary measure after a man suffered gunshot injuries near the site.

For security and safety reasons, unauthorized persons are prohibited from entering designated areas where the armed forces conduct live-fire exercises.

Despite this, a 42-year-old man and his friend were riding their bicycles in the Central Catchment Nature Reserve between the Upper Seletar Reservoir and the Upper Peirce Reservoir—an area which is prohibited to the public, according to the police.

There are also signs on the site to warn the public not to enter the shooting area without permission.

MINDEF and the Singapore Armed Forces issued a joint statement revealing that the incident occurred about 2.3 kilometres away from the 500-meter shooting range and that SAF officers were conducting live-fire shooting activities at the time of the incident.

Investigations are ongoing.