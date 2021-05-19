Speeding Ferrari hits public bus

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A speeding Ferrari 458 hit a public bus after skidding out of control in the rain on East Coast Parkway on Tuesday (May 18).

A dashcam from another vehicle captured the incident, showing the red Ferrari speeding on the right lane before swaying uncontrollably.

The car drifted to the left and its back hit the side of the bus on the same lane.

The Ferrari spun after swaying back to the right side and crashed on the barrier, coming to a stop.

The car’s bumper could be seen falling off after the crash.

Luckily, the car behind the Ferrari stopped in time, avoiding a collision.

SG Road Vigilante – SGRV reposted the video on its main Facebook page.

The post received almost 500 shares and more than 200 comments.

Most Facebook users criticised the Ferrari driver for speeding and urged the authorities to penalise such offences heavily.

One commended the bus driver for prompt action for the passengers’ safety.

“It seems the Ferrari hit the bus front tyre and the bus pull(ed) to road shoulder immediately”.

Under the Road Traffic Act, drivers guilty of speeding may be fined S$150 to S$300 in the case of light vehicles and S$200 to S$400 in the case of heavy vehicles.

