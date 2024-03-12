COVID 19 Featured News

Singapore Hospitals: Risk of maternal COVID-19 transmission to fetuses is low

ByJewel Stolarchuk

March 12, 2024

SINGAPORE: A study led by KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital, in collaboration with Singapore General Hospital and the National University Hospital, has found a low likelihood of maternal transmission of COVID-19 to the fetus.

The research, spanning from December 2019 to February 2022, covered the evolution of the virus from its early days to the emergence of the Omicron variant and involved 371 pregnant women infected with COVID-19.

Among the 371 cases studied, only four newborns were diagnosed with COVID-19, constituting a mere 1.1% transmission rate. Three of these cases involved mothers who had been vaccinated against the virus.

The study’s lead researchers emphasized that this transmission rate is notably lower than reported internationally. The success is attributed, in part, to the high vaccination rate among pregnant women in the country.

Additionally, the study shed light on the protective benefits of vaccination for pregnant women. Those who received the COVID-19 vaccine exhibited a reduced risk of severe complications during pregnancy.

Crucially, the research highlighted the comparatively lower harm the Omicron variant poses to pregnant women.

Compared with other coronavirus strains, the Omicron variant displayed less severe consequences for pregnant individuals, further emphasizing the importance of ongoing vaccination efforts.

As the world continues to navigate the complexities of COVID-19, these findings provide valuable insights into safeguarding the health of both mothers and infants.

