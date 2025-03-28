Should they spend S$20K on a small wedding in late 2026? Man and fiancée worry about a possible recession

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean man is seeking advice online after he and his fiancée started having second thoughts about spending S$20,000 on a small wedding slated for late 2026. With whispers of a potential recession on the horizon, the couple is debating whether it’s wise to splurge on a celebration or redirect the money towards something more future-proof.

In a post on r/askSingapore, the man shared that while they’ve already made some practical choices—such as securing “kind vendors [who] will charge them with the 2024 price catalogue”—the overall uncertainty of the economy still weighs heavily on their minds.

“We have renovation and honeymoon as well, so we are trying our best to allocate the right amount of funds so as to not ‘suffer’ during this period,” he continued. “Although the idea of cancelling the wedding entirely sounds doable, I do believe we want to have a small celebration, especially during a depressing time like this.”

Looking for some perspective, he asked the online community what they would do if they were in his shoes.

“Why do you need S$20,000 for a wedding?”

In the discussion thread, several Singaporean Redditors weighed in with practical suggestions. Many advised against having the wedding, home renovation, and honeymoon all back-to-back, pointing out that such major financial milestones should ideally be spaced out over the years.

“Never plan a wedding, renovation, and honeymoon back to back unless you’re rich. Focus on the priority. If the house is here, then renovation has to be done first. The wedding can wait a year later. The honeymoon can even wait five years later,” one Redditor said.

Others also suggested that the couple consider reducing the wedding budget further, if possible.

“Kind of sounds like you’ve already decided the venue but you can cut your wedding budget much lower. We booked a casual, friendly cafe that’s not widely publicised for weddings (thus cheaper), chose buffet style instead of table service, and spent under S$6,000 all-in for 80 pax. Spend the savings on your house, or invest it,” another Redditor wrote.

“Why do you need S$20,000 for a wedding? My other friends all did small ROM right at the office or the foreign embassy, saving tons of money. Remember, ROM costs S$42. The rental of wedding gowns might be S$1-2,000, not S$20,000,” another commented.

The couple’s concerns reflect wider anxieties about the economy, which have been fueled by global events. Recently, tariffs announced by US President Donald Trump sent shockwaves across the world—including Singapore. On Tuesday (April 9), the Workers’ Party issued a statement expressing disappointment and concern over how these tariffs might affect local businesses and jobs.

“A worsening economic outlook—or even a recession—will adversely affect employment. Tariffs may reignite inflationary pressures, which could exacerbate the already high costs of living,’ the statement reads.