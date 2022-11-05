My mother complains about everything I do, mentally tortures me and says I am neither helpful nor smart enough to buy things

- Advertisement -

A netizen whose mother was in her mid-60s took to social media to ask for advice on what she could do.

In an anonymous post to popular confessions page SGWhispers, the netizen wrote that every time his mother asked him to replace a faulty appliance in the house, such as the washing machine or water dispenser, he would always take her along to buy it. The netizen also wrote that he helped his mother to find a new tenant in the house after the contract for the old tenant expired.

He added that even after helping his mother with all of this, she would mentally torture him, “saying I am not being helpful and not smart enough to buy things, most of the item I bought was not to her liking, and the tenant I got her are not to her liking”.

His mother was old and had chronic illnesses, but “threatened to chase me out of the house for not being helpful in the household”.

After discharging the netizen’s grandmother from a nursing home, his mother wanted to hire a maid to take care of the former. “So we got a maid , Few weeks ago 1 of the helper decided to leave. Because of numerous times my mum will be very naggy towards the maid. For not keeping the house clean, so we got a replacement few days after that, the current one is also not to her standards. As she got 100 and 1 thing to complain about the maid. As she likes to compare that her friends maid are much better then the maids she is getting. Even though her fren got it from the same agency as ours”, the netizen wrote.

He added that he was exhausted from helping his mother and wrote that he did not know how much longer he could tolerate staying with her because he was frustrated.

In his post, he asked others for help and advice.

The comments from netizens were mixed. Some said that he should be patient and tolerate her behaviour, while others said that he should move out.

Here’s what they said:

