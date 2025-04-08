SG worker considers buying out notice period as boss starts micromanaging him intensely after resignation

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean worker took to social media to vent about how his last few weeks at the company have turned into a nightmare, thanks to his boss.

In a recent Reddit post, he explained, “I resigned on Mar 17, and my last day is supposed to be Apr 16 (next Wednesday). However, my boss has been making things hell for me during this period, micromanaging like crazy while also having a cold war with me. It’s been rough.”

The man admitted that because of this, he’s been “stressing out every day to the point of losing sleep” and is now considering buying out his remaining notice period just so “he doesn’t have to see her anymore.”

He then asked the Reddit community if there would be any consequences for leaving early, writing: “Are there any repercussions to this because I know it’s legal and aboveboard, and I just need to notify her.

But I’m also scared that she will classify me as a Do Not Rehire due to lack of accountability (not completing handover) or not being a good team player etc., etc., but honestly, she is the root cause for my resignation + early termination of notice period.”

“One week will pass by pretty fast; don’t think too much into it.”

In the comments, numerous Singaporean Redditors chimed in with advice, telling the man not to buy out his remaining notice period and just tough it out until the end.

One Redditor said, “Don’t pay, just ignore all the demands and do bare minimum until period is over. No OT, no nothing.”

Another commented, “The bridge has already been burned, what is she going to do if you do not listen to her? Fire you? You are left with one week’s notice. Any decent manager knows not to expect any output from employees who have resigned, much less one that does good work til their last day.

One week will pass by pretty fast; don’t think too much into it and all the best for your next opportunity.”

However, some said if it really got unbearable, he should consider reporting her to upper management to make sure her actions didn’t go unaddressed. One Redditor wrote, “Write an email to HR, to management, and if you have one, to the ethics and compliance department. Be factual and give real feedback without emotional content.”

Notice period

According to the Ministry of Manpower (MoM), if your employment contract specifies a notice period, you are obligated to either serve the notice period or provide compensation in lieu of notice to your employer. The notice period may, however, be waived if both you and your employer reach a mutual agreement.

