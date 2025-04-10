Scottie Scheffler is ‘ready to roll’ as he prepares to defend his Masters title

GEORGIA, USA: Scottie Scheffler said that he is “ready to roll” as he is determined to defend his Masters title this week. Even though the athlete has not won any title in the 2025 season yet, he is confident that he is well prepared for events this year.

The athlete was a little congested when he spoke to the reporters at the Augusta National Golf Club. However, he made sure that there’s nothing to worry about as he aims to become the fourth player to successfully defend his Masters title.

With this, Scheffler admitted: “Yeah, this rain and pollen out here. I get out of my car in the morning, my eyes start watering. It’s a little bit worse than normal years, but I feel good.”

He added: “Ready to roll. Sniffles aren’t going to stop me.”

Scottie Scheffler is one of the favourites to win the Masters again. He is hoping to be the first repeat winner since Tiger Woods in 2001-2002. However, other golfers still might have a chance to defeat the athlete, since he has not been in his best form this season.

In 2024, Scheffler had already clinched two wins and seven top-10 finishes on the PGA Tour before arriving at the 2024 Masters. He had a strong start to the season, and he finished with seven titles overall.

Unfortunately, his 2025 season started late because he had to undergo hand surgery due to a cooking incident. Since then, he managed to secure three top-10 finishes in six events, with a runner-up finish at his warm-up tournament in Houston.

Scheffler expressed: “I haven’t had the start that I hoped to start the year with. I’ve had some good starts, but I haven’t had any really great ones yet.”

“This year coming off an injury was definitely a different feeling than I’ve had in the last few years… But as far as preparedness goes, this is definitely as prepared as I’ve felt going into any event this year, and I’m excited to get the tournament going,” he added.

The athlete will kick off his title defence on Thursday, playing alongside Justin Thomas and Jose Luis Ballester.

On social media, Scheffler shared a post with one of his greatest supporters as he prepares for the Masters — his mom. He said: “Mom showing how it’s done 💪 @themasters”

