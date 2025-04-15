Respect online for nephew of ex-MP Inderjit Singh after he says he won’t contest in GE

SINGAPORE: A few days after being introduced as a “new face” for the ruling People’s Action Party, lawyer Kawal Pal Singh has clarified that he will not be a candidate in this year’s General Election.

Mr Singh is a nephew of Inderjit Singh, who had served as a Member of Parliament for Ang Mo Kio GRC from 1996 to 2015.

Though he had been present at a PAP walkabout on April 13 at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre, he put to rest speculation regarding his candidacy in a social media post on Tuesday (April 15), stating definitively that he will not be contesting.

Mr Singh clarified that he is a longtime member of the PAP and understood the speculation, adding that he had been “deeply moved” by the support and encouragement he had received and was “deeply grateful” for the trust placed in him.

However, after discussing the matter with his family and his uncle, he will not be a candidate in the election.

“At this stage of my life, I want to focus on balancing my professional commitments with time for my young family. I will continue to support the PAP in other meaningful ways and remain committed to serving both the Sikh and wider Indian communities,” he added.

Many commenters on his post expressed support for Mr Singh, though some wrote that they were disappointed. Others said that he would have other chances to contest, should he choose to do so.

“While respecting your decision, I, for one, was looking forward to you adding vigour to Parliamentary debates just like your Uncle Mr Inderjit Singh. Perhaps next GE,” wrote one.

Mr Singh’s decision was reported by several media outlets.

One netizen called it a “great decision,” adding, “One needs to be loyal to themself… It shows his true character & integrity.”

“Well done. Salute him. Respect his decision!!!” wrote another.

“Tbh, respect to Kawal for putting family first. Not everything must be about politics,” a commenter chimed in.

Another observed, “Stepping forward to serve is hard. You need the full support of your family. There are expectations of public optics and little time with your loved ones. It is a hard choice. Hence my admiration for the many good men and women who serve Singapore.”

While one called Mr Singh’s choice, writing, “Wise move. Fully support putting family and serving the community first,” another wrote, “We appreciate your transparency and continued support for the PAP.”

According to his biography on LinkedIn, Mr Singh studied electrical and electronics engineering at the Institute of Technical Education before he began his law studies nearly a decade later. He is currently the managing partner at Tito Isaac & Co LLP, where he has been since 2016. The biography also identifies him as a community servant.

In 2019, he was one of the activists who spoke at the PAP65 Awards and Convention, which caused people to wonder even then if Mr Singh would be a ruling party candidate in the 2020 general election. /TISG