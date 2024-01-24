;
Featured News Property

Resale home volume hits three-year-low, but prices see an upturn

ByJewel Stolarchuk

January 24, 2024

SINGAPORE: The resale home market experienced a notable downturn in the fourth quarter of 2023, with transactions hitting a three-year low of 2,586 units. This represents the lowest quarterly sales since the second quarter of 2022.

A broader perspective reveals a concerning trend, as the year witnessed an 18.4% decline in resale volume, dropping from 14,003 units in 2022 to 11,426 units in 2023.

The figures for 2023 have also fallen below the five-year average of resale transactions from 2018 to 2022, which stood at 13,353 units.

This departure from the norm suggests a more profound shift in the real estate market dynamics, raising questions about the factors contributing to this decline.

Despite the slump in transaction volume, resale home prices displayed a contrasting resilience in the final quarter of 2023.

According to OrangeTee, prices experienced an upturn, particularly in the luxury, city fringe, and suburban areas. Data from the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) reveals that the average price of resale homes, excluding executive condominiums, grew by 2.7%, reaching $1,674 per square foot (psf) in 4Q23, up from $1,630 psf in the previous quarter.

See also  Desmond Lee says 'too high rents could result vacant stalls for owners' while netizens worry multi-million dollar sale of coffee shops would 'become the norm'

Breaking down the numbers further, non-landed properties witnessed a robust 3.7% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) price increase, whereas landed properties experienced a 3.1% dip in resale prices during the same period. Notably, prime districts observed a 2.2% increase, with the average price per square foot rising from $2,081 psf in 3Q23 to $2,127 psf in 4Q23.

In the city fringe, prices grew by 2.3%, climbing from $1,742 psf to $1,782 psf, while suburban areas experienced a 2% increase from $1,423 psf to $1,451 psf. This nuanced price movement across different market segments raises intriguing questions about the underlying factors influencing the resale value in specific regions.

Looking ahead, OrangeTee anticipates a moderate increase in resale home prices for 2024. This forecast is grounded in the expectation of a substantial 48.2% decrease in supply.

The convergence of dwindling inventory and a potential rise in demand could reshape the dynamics of the resale market, prompting stakeholders to closely monitor these developments in the coming months.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

Featured News Lifestyle

Man asks how older generations managed to have kids while owning a flat and car in Singapore “without even having a dual income”

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Flexing riches or just flexing insecurity? — What’s the deal with Singaporeans’ obsession with flexing their wealth to others?

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Featured News Relationships

Daughter says her dad doesn’t want to pay back the $5K she lent him but he continues to buy stuff for his Filipino girlfriend in the Philippines

November 10, 2024 Yoko Nicole

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Bros to the rescue of Donald Trump

November 10, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
Sports

Singapore, it’s time to serve! — Excitement builds for the Singapore Tennis Open at Kallang Tennis Hub

November 10, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
Personal Finance

4 Singapore stocks to keep an eye on this November

November 10, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Business

From 9-to-5 to Brew-tiful: Gen Z entrepreneur ditches office job to serve up her home-based coffee dream business

November 10, 2024 Gemma Iso

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.