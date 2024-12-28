SINGAPORE: PSA Singapore, the world’s largest transshipment hub, has reached a new milestone by handling over 40 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) as of Dec 24, 2024, the company announced on Friday, Dec 27.

This surpasses the previous record of 38.8 million TEUs set in 2023, as reported by The Edge Singapore. PSA plays a crucial role in maintaining a smooth cargo flow and supporting trade worldwide.

Ong Kim Pong, group CEO of PSA International, called the achievement “a remarkable milestone” and emphasised the company’s commitment to keeping global trade flowing.

He said, “Our success is founded on the trust and partnership we share with our management, staff, unions, customers and partners, for which I am profoundly grateful.”

He added, “We will strive to strengthen the synergies between our port operations and port-adjacent services, connecting our strategic nodes to create a more cohesive and integrated port ecosystem in line with PSA’s Node to Network strategy.”

Nelson Quek, regional CEO of Southeast Asia at PSA International, pointed out that 2024 has been an eventful year for the industry, and the milestone further cemented PSA Singapore’s position as the world’s preferred transshipment hub.

He added, “PSA will continue to work closely with public and private sector partners to deliver new capacity and capabilities that strengthen Singapore’s standing as a critical node in global trade and as a leading international maritime hub of choice.” /TISG

