New month, new binges: April’s hottest K-Dramas on Netflix

KOREA: Bored at home with nothing to watch? Check out the list of K-dramas coming to your screen in April 2025, as reported by Koreaboo.

1. Way Back Love – April 3

Childhood buddies who fall in love are the subject of this fantasy romance series. The duo reunite but under bittersweet circumstances. Gong Myoung plays a Grim Reaper who comes to tell Kim Min Ha’s character about her death one week before she dies.

2. Business As Usual – April 3

This drama is about a burnt-out office worker whose busy life is suddenly changed by his ex, who becomes his new coworker. The ex is someone he used to date eight years ago.

3. Karma – April 4

Featuring Park Hae Soo and Shin Min Ah, this crime thriller explores the interconnected lives of six individuals caught in a web of crimes, conspiracies, and unfortunate events.

4. The New Recruit 3 – April 7

Funny stories are told about the South Korean military in this third season of the drama.

5. Catch Your Luck – April 7

Three men are involved in this story: a rich but frugal building owner, his former school rival, who is now his tenant, and a man who needs money to save his son through heart surgery.

6. Crushology 101 – April 11

An unlucky-in-love college student finds herself caught between a wealthy heir and a gentle design student, creating a romantic triangle.

7. Resident Playbook – April 12

Fans of Hospital Playlist will enjoy this spin-off, in which the story involves OBGYN residents while they go through work, life, and friendship.

8. Something Is Not Right – April 16

The plot of Something Is Not Right centres on a man who secretly harbours feelings for his best friend. To his friend’s surprise, he tries to break up with him because of his sentiments, but then he invites him to go on a weeklong date. Things get complicated when a new person shows up.

9. The Haunted Palace – April 18

A gorgeous government official is taken over by an Imoogi (a serpentine dragon) in this comedy-historical romance. The official’s first love, who was also the granddaughter of a well-known shaman, is connected to the dragon. With ghosts overwhelming the palace, she’s their best hope for resolving the possession issue.

10. First Love – April 18

Here is an anthology of six different romance stories that are happening at the same school.

11. Heavenly Ever After – April 19

In this unusual love tale, an old woman dies and meets up with her spouse in paradise. Her spouse informs her that she has become more lovely over the years. She appears in heaven just as she did before her death. The woman decided to remain her natural age rather than a youthful look, making her unique in heaven. As for her other half, he looked like he was in his 30s. The woman then begins a new start to her marriage to her spouse.

12. Weak Hero Class 2 – April 25

The sequel’s entire season will premiere on Netflix on April 25th. The K-drama follows the tale of the main character from Season 1 which is a model student going through challenges after transferring to a rough high school.

13. Queen’s House – April 28

A woman seeks revenge when she suddenly loses all. Who will stand against her, and how far will she push to regain ownership?

14. Pump Up the Healthy Love – April 30

This rom-com tells the story of a development manager and a driven gym owner who find love with each other. She goes to the gym with the hopes of turning her lows into her highs.