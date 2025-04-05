New K-drama ‘Way Back Love’ presents an emotional and nostalgic perspective on youth, friendship, and life

KOREA: When things get out of hand and you feel the burden on yourself and there is nobody to help you, having a friend would be most comforting. But what if that friend turns out to be your first love, someone who died a while ago?

That’s what happened in Way Back Love!

Spoilers ahead

As a college student, Jung Hee Wan (portrayed by Kim Min Ah) lives a lonely and exhausting life —a common experience among young Koreans. But the drama would transport us first to her high school days, with Hee Wan being a fun-loving, full-of-energy, and carefree teenager —a far cry from how she is now.

The complete opposite of Hee Wan, Kim Ram Woo (played by Gong Myoung) is an introverted newly transferred model student, who loves playing chess with his only friend, Lee Hong Seok. Becoming involved with the quirky Hee Wan is the last thing Ram Woo wants.

Switching names

Their odd relationship started when they had to switch names for a whole day to play a prank on their teacher for April Fools Day.

Hee Wan managed to get Ram Woo into a fight with some bullies, in just 24 hours marking the time when their friendship begins with excitement and memories. To make things interesting, Hee Wan suggested that they change their names for good.

Initially, Ram Woo did not agree to it, but with Hee Wan being very determined, Ram Woo eventually gave in. Everyone in school started calling them by their new names and a special bond started.

Captivating personality

The audience will be moved by Hee Wan’s dynamic and refreshing character. She is not afraid to face difficulties in life which is what influenced Ram Woo. She possesses a captivating personality, making her well-liked, making the contrast between her former and current life deeply saddening.

At the mere mention of April Fool’s Day, Hee Wan seems to be seriously affected by it in the present day. She refuses to get a copy of her yearbook which may bring back unwanted memories. With all that’s been going on, Kim Ram Woo showing up out of the blue is even more surprising. It appears that he died four years ago and has come back as a Grim Reaper to warn her that she will die in a week’s time.

It is unclear how Ram Woo passed on, but it is evident that it influenced Hee Wan’s life as she cannot accept he is the one standing in front of her to warn her about her death.

This K-drama is more than just angst and romance but also the grief of losing a loved one, so get ready to shed some tears!

Regrets losing Ram Woo

Realising that he really did return as a Grim Reaper, Hee Wan makes a deal with Ram Woo —to do 10 things on his bucket list, then he’ll disappear.

Only she can see Ram Woo so she cannot help but remember when he was still alive and the feelings she had for him, regretting losing him earlier.

You’ll totally feel the affection, yearning, and longing between the main actors. The story traces a relationship from its innocent beginnings in high school, where shyness prevented the expression of true feelings, to a later stage where life’s hardships and tragic deaths have deeply affected the characters.

The exchange of their names is potentially linked to Ram Woo’s passing, and Hee Wan’s complex emotions will significantly shape her future. Despite its short six-episode run, this K-drama promises to be emotionally impactful, blending heartwarming moments, intense feelings, and well-timed humour.