Most Valuable Party (MVP) joins 2025 GE: Singapore’s political ‘dark horse’ in the making?

The sluggish political system and the lack of progress by both the incumbent party and opposition parties have given rise to the newest political block in the 2025 general elections – the Most Valuable Party (MVP), led by an East Coast resident, Mr Chia Yun Kai, who saw little improvement in the East Coast for several decades. Seeing that Singaporeans were not sufficiently prioritised in several areas, such as job security and opportunities, he believes that he can provide a more direct and efficient approach in using Singapore’s resources to create a greater positive impact on the lives of Singaporeans.

MVP’s “Singaporeans first” policy

While its mission and objectives are not against any other party, MVP is focused on prioritising the needs and concerns of every Singaporean, placing every citizen at the forefront of every policy made in Parliament. It doesn’t aim to disrupt or object to all policies, instead, it envisions providing a clear guidance on how policies and programmes can be better implemented to fit Singaporeans’ needs.

MVP’s platform consists of empowering Singaporeans, operating with integrity, executing with efficiency, progressing in unity, and ensuring sustainability. A movement of bold and visionary young minds united by a shared dream—to build a Singapore that works for everyone. It aims to unlock the full potential of every Singaporean, ensuring that opportunities, resources, and progress are distributed efficiently so that Singapore is a place where innovation thrives, ambition is rewarded, and no one is left behind.

“MVP is not just the opposition—it is the architect of a better tomorrow,” Kai said.

Chia Yun Kai – who is he?

Leading the movement is Mr Chia Yun Kai. An ex-corporate worker from several MNCs like Capitaland, Keppel, Abbott, and Sunseap-EDPR, he was also an F&B business owner. Kai graduated with a master’s in international business and strategic management and a Bachelor’s (Hons) in accounting and finance. At the age of 32, he has experienced life both locally and overseas, and is an individual who is not afraid to learn, analyse and localise solutions and implement them effectively here in Singapore. His straightforward approach may be a stark contrast to the current political scene, but he strongly believes that Singaporeans will see the value he and MVP will bring to the table.

In a statement to TISG, Kai said that MVP will be different from other parties because it does not strive to provide populist ideas just to win votes. The agenda is to push forward “high impact, low cost and sustainable” programmes and look at areas that will improve the lives of Singaporeans, regardless of race, language, or religion.

Kai stresses that MVP is not for or against any party. It operates with a “Singaporean First” mentality and principle in mind, and whether the policy comes from the PAP or any other opposition party, MVP evaluates them on three main criteria — how are Singaporeans benefiting, if this is the best solution of utilisation of resources, and how long-term and sustainable is the policy.

With integrity, efficiency, and accountability, MVP aims to build a Singapore that will work for all Singaporeans, giving them a stronger economy and a fairer system. A future where every Singaporean thrives.