‘What about my BTO?’ — Breakup leaves woman feeling lost just weeks before she’s due to collect BTO keys

SINGAPORE: A 34-year-old woman is feeling lost and overwhelmed after her relationship ended just weeks before she was supposed to collect the keys to her long-awaited Build-To-Order (BTO) flat.

“[We] waited five years for BTO…and my relationship just ended,” she wrote in a post on the r/askSingapore forum on Saturday (Jun 14). “What about my BTO? What are my options for this? Can I move my ex’s name to one of my parents? Does my ex have to agree?”

She also shared that her current living situation has been tough. With her parents divorced and both living in smaller flats, there’s no space for her to stay with either of them.

“I was renting with the idea of moving to my BTO once done,” she wrote. “I feel really lost, feel like my hopes and dreams disappeared before my eyes.”

“Don’t give up yet; it’s still worth appealing to HDB…”

In the discussion thread, one Reddit user said, “Sorry to hear that. Since you’re almost at the key collection stage, you’ll probably have to forfeit more than I did in the worst case, but really, it’s small money to pay rather than having to divorce later or be in a loveless marriage.”

Another commented, “Sounds like the relationship has been long gone. Just held together and dragged on by the hurdle of BTO. Like how some couples finally separate after the children have grown up. Try to get a name transfer to your parent.”

However, a third user flagged a potential roadblock: if her parents already own their own Housing Development Board (HDB) flats, it’s unlikely she’ll be able to list them as co-owners. This is due to HDB’s general rule that individuals can’t co-own more than one flat at a time.

Despite this, they urged her ‘not to give up yet,’ adding, “It’s still worth appealing to HDB and telling them everything honestly. Sometimes they can suggest other options or make exceptions. You might also want to ask about taking over the flat solo if you’re 35 or close to it.

“Whatever happens, you’re not the first person to go through this kind of situation. HDB has heard it before. Go talk to them; it’s better than stressing in silence. If you need help drafting an email or message to them, I’m here.”

Cancelling a BTO application comes with penalties

If a couple breaks up after applying for a BTO flat, they can still cancel the application by submitting a request to the HDB via MyRequest@HDB.

However, cancelling at such a late stage does come with consequences. According to Singapore Legal Advice, if the Agreement for Lease has already been signed but the keys have not yet been collected, the couple will face financial penalties. These include forfeiting the S$10 application fee, the option fee, and 5% of the flat’s purchase price.

Featured image by freepik (for illustration purposes only)