‘Do you feel angry that you have to serve NS but women & foreigners don’t?’ — Netizen asks

SINGAPORE: A Reddit user asked if those who have to serve National Service (NS) “feel indignant” because others don’t have to.

“This is an old record that has been playing for decades now but it is still relevant to this day… do you feel angry that you have to serve NS and other reservist duty while the women and massive number of FTs and FWs here don’t need to?” asked u/durianrice on r/SingaporeRaw on May 31 (Wednesday).

The question spawned a lively discussion with over a hundred comments.

One commenter answered bluntly, “No benefits other than a few thousand CPF top up. Plus some miserable ns tax relief. Then still have to do IPPT, cannot clear, after work go camp, colleagues go have group drink.”

Another did not hold back on some strong feelings, writing that he was okay with the actual two years of training, but the requirements after made him upset.

Others agreed with that take.

“I feel NS is a form of discrimination against Singaporean males when our female counterparts do not have any liability nor obligation towards the nation,” another wrote.

Another wrote, “During our time, not at all. But the social compact has been breached since, so for our kids its a lousy deal.”

“Getting indignant with foreigners over national service is high-key stupid. Women should serve though,” wrote another.

