Morning Digest, Jun 2

The hanging of a Malaysian for drug trafficking last month is still up for debate in Malaysia and this time, it is a group comprising 20 civil society organisations that have criticised Singapore’s Court of Appeal for ordering Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam’s lawyers to personally pay the cost.

They expressed their frustrations with the order, calling it an affront to the right to a fair trial and justice.

According to local media here, the cost amounts to S$20,000 (RM64,000) and has to be paid to the country’s Attorney-General’s Chambers or AGC. The AGC had originally sought S$40,000 from the lawyers in question, M Ravi and Violet Netto, for attempting to delay Nagaenthran’s execution by filing unmeritorious applications, they said in a statement.

