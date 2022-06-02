Morning Digest, Jun 2

Kevin Spacey charged with sexual assault in the UK, says he will ‘voluntarily appear’ to prove his innocence
The charges were announced by the Crown Prosecution Service in May. The incidents were said to have taken place between March 2005 and August 2008 and also in April 2013 in Gloucestershire.
‘Life for the groom and bride destroyed’ — Netizens condemn S’porean groomsman who sexually assaulted woman on her wedding night
A man who assaulted a woman on her own wedding night in 2016 was convicted on Monday (May 30). He had contested two charges of sexual assault and using criminal force to outrage the woman’s modesty at trial.
The man, now 42, who stood as a groomsman at the woman’s wedding, will return to court on July 21 for sentencing, but faces jail time, fines or caning.
Singapore is fourth most scenic city in Asia for runners
Going out for a run or jog? Well, here is some good news. Singapore has been voted the fourth-best city for running.
According to data by a shoe company, SportsShoes.com the city comes in at number four based on Instagram hashtag data. Singapore landed at number four, with plenty of running groups sharing their sunrise jogs along the waters of Marina Bay.
‘Stop the affront to the right to a fair trial and justice, Singapore’ — Group expressed their frustrations in aftermath of hanging case
The hanging of a Malaysian for drug trafficking last month is still up for debate in Malaysia and this time, it is a group comprising 20 civil society organisations that have criticised Singapore’s Court of Appeal for ordering Nagaenthran K Dharmalingam’s lawyers to personally pay the cost.
They expressed their frustrations with the order, calling it an affront to the right to a fair trial and justice.
According to local media here, the cost amounts to S$20,000 (RM64,000) and has to be paid to the country’s Attorney-General’s Chambers or AGC. The AGC had originally sought S$40,000 from the lawyers in question, M Ravi and Violet Netto, for attempting to delay Nagaenthran’s execution by filing unmeritorious applications, they said in a statement.
Sriya Lenka, India’s first K-pop star joins girl group Blackswan
From being just a Korean phenomenon, K-pop is fast becoming a worldwide favourite with a globalized membership in its fraternity. Making history, 18-year-old Sriya Lenka became the first ever K-pop artist from India recently. Lenka who hails from Odisha will join the Korean pop band Blackswan together with Brazilian Gabriela Dalcin.
The announcement was made by Blackswan’s label DR Music on Instagram. “Sriya and Gabi were finally selected as members of Blackswan after participating in the global audition programme for the last 6 months,” DR Music said in a post.
