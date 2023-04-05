Morning Digest, April 5

‘I’m such a silly girl’ — DJ Jade Rasif says after calling an elephant a ‘bull’

SINGAPORE: DJ Jade Rasif called herself a 'silly girl' after receiving comments from netizens who reacted to how she called an elephant a 'bull.' In her Instagram story, she shared her recent experience with an elephant and wrote: "Rare sighting of this bull. Super friendly he came right up to have a look."

Singaporeans react to huge congestion at the NEL last week

SINGAPORE: Singaporeans have been reacting to the crowds that had to wait at the NEL last week due to a fault at Sengkang. A recent post served as a space for many to air their grievances with regard to public transportation. Last week, a netizen took to an online news forum to share what went down at the NEL after a fault. “The NEL yesterday, 9pm, at Hougang Station because trains were evicting people out here due to the fault at Sengkang,” the post read. “This is (the) only way to Sengkang and Punggol by rail and no future planned parallel lines are confirmed yet.”

Maid threatens that if her employer gets pregnant again, she will break contract and go back to Indonesia

SINGAPORE: The employer of a foreign domestic helper took to social media after her maid threatened to leave should she have another child.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook group for domestic helpers and employers alike, the woman wrote that her Indonesian maid was great with her three children. “She is cooks,clean,babysit the kids and send/fetch my 2 year old to/from school. I appreciate her hard dedication and treat her like our own family”.



“Quantity is very little” — Singaporeans react to S$9 truffle fries

SINGAPORE: Netizens are reacting to a video featuring S$9 truffle fries, labelled as having “very little” quantity. While some questioned the presence of truffles, others argued that people should stop buying from such stores.

A container of what has been labelled as “$9 truffle fries” has garnered thousands of views online since its posting. The video also had the caption “Quantity very little” embedded. In response to the nine-second clip, many online shared their surprise over the price of the fries, especially given the quantity.

Expat in Singapore finds baby bat in grass, houses it in Ma Bo Lor Mee container

SINGAPORE: Amandine Honvault @new_to_singapore on both TikTok and Instagram, a French expat in Singapore, was on her way to breakfast on Sunday, April 2, when she saw a few birds crowding around something that was moving in the grass near the fitness corner of an HDB flat at 8 Whampoa East. When she walked closer to inspect, she noticed a tiny bat lying flat on the ground, surrounded by a few birds. "We scare the birds away and wonder what to do. We cover it and call National Park," Amandine shared with The Independent Singapore.

