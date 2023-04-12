Morning Digest, April 12

Jade Rasif asks which outfit she should wear for Star Awards 2023, netizen says ‘Be bold, wear nothing’

SINGAPORE: In an Instagram reel, DJ Jade Rasif shared her choice of clothing for the Star Awards 2023 ceremony. She said that her preference varies from different gown styles and colours, depending on a specific award. “Please do me a favour and VOTE for your favourite outfit in the comments (I need an outfit!!),” said Jade Rasif in her post caption. She also encouraged everyone to support and vote for their favourite artists. Read more here…

Resident finds someone in his HDB block been urinating on his sandals, installs baby cam to catch culprit

SINGAPORE: A resident took to TikTok to share his oddly gross encounter with someone in his HDB flat who has been frequently urinating on his sandals. This led him to install a baby monitor to investigate the culprit of the disgusting act.

“Just found out that someone in my block has been coming to my unit to piss on my sandals. Based on the pee markings, the dude apparently picks them up, takes them to the drainage area, pees on them, and then puts it back. Life is weird,” wrote Isaac Ong, in the TikTok, he posted yesterday on Monday (April 10), which has now gone viral with nearly 200,000 views.

Read more here…

Silent Walls drama receives backlash from LGBTQ+ publication founder for “outdated” and “harmful” portrayal of gay couple

SINGAPORE: Mediacorp’s drama Silent Walls received a comment from Sean Foo, the founder of the LGBTQ+ publication Dear Straight People. In an article written by Foo, he stated that the drama “pushed outdated harmful LGBT stereotypes”. The 20-episode drama thriller focuses on four families residing in a mysterious house through 1938, 1983, 1988, and 2023. In each generation, one family member dies.

Maid who works from 6am to 10pm without a break gets upset because her employer refuses to lend her money

SINGAPORE: A foreign domestic helper took to social media because she was upset that her employer refused to lend her money to assuage her family problems.

In an anonymous post to a Facebook support group for domestic helpers, the maid asked netizens for their opinions on her situation. She wrote that she worked with her employer for 8 months and was hard-working. “i dont complain with my work loads here. wake up at 6 am and end at 10 pm no break at all”, she added.

Read more here…

Netizen compensated for broken luggage, shares travel nightmare calling it ‘hilarious’

SINGAPORE: An online citizen recently shared a “hilarious” experience with fragile luggage. The netizen said that an airline company had already compensated for the broken suitcase and advised other netizens to steer clear of a certain store selling luggage for low prices.

An online netizen took to Facebook on Monday (April 10) to share a recent travel nightmare. “Posting this is not (as) a complaint or (for) Valu$ to do anything, the airline compensated me for another luggage already,” the post read.

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg