Man allegedly takes upskirt video and flees when caught in the act

Singapore – A shopper at the Compass One mall caught a man filming an upskirt video of a woman standing in front of him on an escalator connecting Level One and Level B1 on Monday (June 7).

The man was glancing around furtively to make sure that he was not being watched by others. He was using his front camera.

The shopper, who was behind him, saw the footage on the man’s phone.

The two made eye contact, alerting the man that his actions had not gone unnoticed.

The shopper confronted him about the video, but the man denied any wrongdoing.

The victim was said to be unaware of what transpired and looked alarmed when told that she was being filmed.

When the man tried to escape, the shopper gave chase.

“Why did you film the lady?” the shopper shouted, but no one joined in the chase.

The man headed for the Sengkang bus interchange while the shopper was calling the police to report the incident.

The shopper posted about the incident on social media.

The man was described in the post as about 30 years old, 1.8 metres tall, medium-built, with dyed hair and shaved suits. He was wearing a white T shirt, black or indigo joggers and white Adidas Stan Smith sneakers with green tabs.

The woman was described as 25 years old, 1.6 metres tall, small-built, with shoulder-length hair. The Chinese woman was wearing a grey dress and white sneakers.

The poster is urging anyone who knows the man or the woman to contact him via Facebook Messenger./TISG

