Local who saw auntie give foreign couple better treatment asked if S’poreans still have colonial mindset

SINGAPORE: In a Reddit thread on Monday (Apr 7), a user on the platform wrote that they were recently surprised when an auntie selling drinks “suddenly turned friendly and smiley” when taking the order of a Caucasian couple but showed no such pleasant attitude when serving the locals in the queue.

Adding that they’ve seen the attendants on Singapore Airlines flights do this as well, u/what_the_foot asked, “Do Singaporeans still have the colonial mindset?”

The post author added that the couple who had been buying drinks from the auntie did not seem especially friendly, which made her behaviour even more puzzling.

“It reminded me on more than a few occasions, the SQ girls on different flights seemed to shower the ang moh passengers with smiles, small talk, and regularly checked on them if they need anything, but the locals and asian looking people would just receive the polite greeting and standard service,” they wrote, adding, “Do Singaporeans still ‘look up’ to westerners and Caucasians?”

The post has since spawned a lively discussion, with many users on the platform weighing in.

When one wrote that this seems to occur in many parts of Asia, others agreed.

“Holds true for most of Asia I feel, every country I have travelled to—white people get better service and more smiles even if you are paying the same or more for the service. The colonial hangover is there,” one wrote.

Another weighed in with, “Yup, when it comes to reviews left by tourists about the level of service they experienced at a location, I look at reviews left by other ethnicities to check if the level of service is consistent.”

One pointed out that Westerners tend to be more confrontational when it comes to people service but added that this “is kind of sending a bizarre message to the rest of us”.

Others recounted their experience on SQ flights, which unfortunately tracks with the post author’s.

A Reddit user wrote that they’ve “definitely seen it on SQ flights,” with the Caucasians on the same flight “almost getting a personal wine top-up service every 30 minutes or so,” even without asking.

“Meanwhile, the rest had to flag down for half a cup of coke. It’s infuriating,” they added.

Another agreed and said they’ve since decided to fly with other carriers.

A commenter on the thread who claimed to be a former SQ flight attendant said they were specifically told not to favour Caucasian passengers, “but unfortunately I’ve seen it happen almost always. The same goes for babies; Caucasian babies are always cute and adorable even when they’re screaming and wailing, whereas Asian babies (usually of colour) are annoying and irritating. I’ve called out many of the female FAs for this behaviour, but nothing changes.”

They added in another comment, “Caucasians can behave badly and still get away with it even though everyone paid the premium to fly with us.”

A foreigner in Singapore also weighed in on the thread, writing, “No offence, but as a foreigner in Singapore, you guys don’t really smile or show signs of being friendly that much… Maybe that’s why some prefer talking to Caucasians since they tend to do small talk and such or at least attempt to be friendly.”

Others agreed, saying that because of cultural differences, Caucasians tend to be warmer and friendlier, which might explain why they get better treatment. /TISG