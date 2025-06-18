Wednesday, June 18, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Subscribe
Photo: Instagram.com/lewishamilton
Sports
2 min.Read

‘I’m so sad about it’— Lewis Hamilton reacts after hitting groundhog during Canadian GP

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan
- Advertisement -

At the Canadian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton accidentally hit a groundhog, which damaged the underside of his Ferrari and caused distractions to his overall performance during the race.

The accident occurred around Lap 9 at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, where groundhogs usually appear. The damage caused by the collision slowed his car by about half a second per lap, and it resulted in him being in sixth place. 

I was feeling pretty decent until then. I got a good start, held position. I was holding onto the group… I was managing the tyres well. I was feeling optimistic. I didn’t see it happen, but I heard I hit a groundhog,” Hamilton told Sky Sports. 

The athlete, known to be an animal lover, was very upset by this incident. “That’s devastating because I love animals, and I’m so sad about it. That’s horrible. It’s never happened to me before,” he admitted. 

- Advertisement -

He also shared the damages of the accident, stating, “The right side of the floor has a hole on it and all the veins are done. Given that, then we had a brake issue halfway through [the race] as well, then we stayed out too long in the first stop, came out behind traffic and it went from one thing to another, so I’m grateful I could just finish, particularly with the brake issue I had and bag those points.” 

See also  'I've never been a rankings girl' — Coco Gauff praises Jasmine Paolini for Italian Open win despite tough defeat

Ferrari to upgrade

After the Montreal race, Hamilton was still more than half a second slower than George Russell, who won the pole position. Hamilton’s car was not fast enough to compete with the top drivers in the qualifying at the moment, even though the track was supposed to be good for Ferrari. 

Before the Montreal race, Hamilton shared on social media that returning to the track where he won his first Formula 1 race still felt surreal. He expressed how much the city meant to him and thanked fans for their continued support over the years.

Hamilton then stated that Ferrari will have significant upgrades to their cars as preparations for the next F1 race happening in Austria from June 27-29. He said, “We are really in need of an upgrade, and there are lots of things that need to change for us to compete at the front. We have something hopefully coming next week. I don’t know if it’s much, how much it is. I don’t think it’s a lot. I just think it’s one of those years.” 

- Advertisement -
See also  Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix

In other news, Hamilton also shared that he is part of the production of the upcoming F1 movie, which will premiere on June 27. In a social media post, Hamilton shared the caption: “NY premiere of the @f1movie !! I’m so proud to be a part of this as my first production with Dawn Apollo Films. Something of this scale, with so many talented people working together to create the most authentic F1 film, remains an incredible experience. Thank you to the cast, crew, Apple, Warner Bros., Jerry and Joe for trusting me as a first-time producer. This is only the beginning.”

Netizens flooded the post with praise and excitement, with one writing, “I can’t wait to watch it, see everyone’s hard work 🥰.” Another added, “We are so proud of you @lewishamilton — the beginning of many more accomplishments to come!” Others called him the “king of everything,” saying he’s “truly bigger than F1” and always “taking the sport to new heights and representing greatness.”

See also  Denmark Open: Loh Kean Yew bests Anders Antonsen, advances to quarter-finals
- Advertisement -

Hot this week

Malaysia

Pasar malam stall in Malaysia charges extra if you ask for roti john ‘without vegetables’

MALAYSIA: At one pasar malam stall in Malaysia, diners...
Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsCelebrityLifestyleInternational

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Singapore’s mainstream media: More trusted than followed online

Singapore’s mainstream media commands high public trust—but that trust...

Alamak! Why Singapore English is so colourful

Singaporeans are the most frequent users of colorful words...

S$700 fine for tourist who stole Charles & Keith backpack less than an hour after arriving at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A tourist who had been passing through Changi...

Civilian suffers gunshot injuries after wandering too close to SAF live-shooting exercises at Yishun

SINGAPORE: Singapore's Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has reported that...

Business

WhatsApp to roll out 3 new monetisation features within its Updates tab over the next few months

SAN FRANCISCO: WhatsApp is set to roll out three...

Centurion’s REIT listing signals hope for Singapore IPOs

SINGAPORE: Singapore-based Centurion Corporation announced plans to list a...

‘I’ve applied to 130 jobs’ — 23 y/o international student in Singapore opens up about her job hunt struggles

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old international student currently doing her Master’s...

Godfather of AI Geoffrey Hinton says the age of AI is a great time to be a plumber

As artificial intelligence (AI) reshapes the job market, Geoffrey...

Singapore Politics

WP announces changes to CEC; new NCMP Eileen Chong to lead Youth Wing

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued an update concerning...

Better support system needed for Serangoon seniors for accessing public services, says WP MP Kenneth Tiong

SINGAPORE: Newly minted Member of Parliament (MP) from the...

Young Democrats to host panel on animal welfare amid rising cruelty cases

SINGAPORE: Following a disturbing rise in animal cruelty cases,...

PAP’s Goh Pei Ming is one of the highest election spenders with over S$100K spent, despite getting into Parliament by walkover

SINGAPORE: People's Action Party (PAP) candidate Goh Pei Ming...

© The Independent Singapore