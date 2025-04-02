Jobless S’porean with Master’s in AI asks if the ‘system is failing local talent’, but commenters say their CV is full of red flags

SINGAPORE: A local Reddit user, alarmed after submitting over 1,000 job applications in the past two years but yet to get hired, recently asked if the “system is failing local talent”.

Instead of agreeing with them, many commenters pointed out the flaws in the post author’s CV and offered them advice on how to fix it.

In an April 15 post on r/Singapore, u/For_Entertain_Only wrote that they have a bachelor’s degree in computer science and a master’s degree in artificial intelligence, taking the latter course in 2023 after getting laid off, believing it would lead to better opportunities in tech and AI, which they called a “field our country claims to prioritise”.

The job search has been hard going, however. Not only have they received no offers, but they’ve also not received replies to most of their applications. The post author added that there is no clear support or re-entry programmes and that they’ve “been applying non-stop” for positions in AI, data science, and software engineering, both in Singapore and other countries.

“I’ve also reached out to recruiters, attended workshops, networking events, and even career fairs. Nothing worked,” they added.

They also still owe S$21,000 in loans from their undergraduate years, but expressed gratefulness to the Education Ministry and DBS for showing empathy and approving their appeal for deferment. The post author feels very differently about the Manpower Ministry and other related agencies, however, because of a lack of a pathway for local tech grads and a bridge between education and employment.

“We were told AI was the future. I believed in it. I worked hard. I stayed in Singapore. I took on debt. I played by the rules. And yet, here I am. Two years, 1,000+ job applications. Still nothing.”

U/For_Entertain_Only also posted links to screenshots of the different versions of their curriculum vitae as well as other proof of their work experience, and added that they believe they are “ok” when it comes to EQ, and that they also have recommendation letters from their previous boss and colleagues.

Many Reddit users have since commented on the post, with a sizable number pointing out that the post author’s CV could use a lot of cleaning up.

“Your argument might be valid if you say you can’t find jobs in Singapore. But you mentioned you applied for jobs both locally and overseas, and still had no replies, then it’s not limited to a ‘Singapore issue’ already. It might be user error.

Addendum: Just looked at the images of your CV. What’s up with the word ‘dump’? It’s quite a turn-off for a potential interviewer,” wrote one.

One called the CV “a messy red flag” and advised them to fix it.

Another offered this advice: “Look, a resume is to get you through the door. You need to hit the key points, key words. This has nothing. As an experienced hire, you have to focus more on the work experience than on education. But this is so generic and weak. Fix issues? Raise Jira tickets? You need to really expand on those points. Every swe does this. Putting module names in the education part is pointless. Just the degree and the areas you study are more than enough. 1 or 2 pages is more than sufficient.”

A Reddit user chimed in with, “I hope you will take this on as genuine advice. We can’t help you if you don’t help yourself (much less the govt).